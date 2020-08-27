Philly protests reignited after Wisconsin police shoot Jacob Blake

A protest at Philadelphia City Hall is underway in response to the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About 100 protesters are in attendance so far for the demonstration organized by Refuse Fascism Philly, with the streets surrounding City Hall being blocked off by a heavy police presence.

On Sunday afternoon, Blake was shot in the back seven times by police, who were responding to a domestic incident call. Blake’s family attorney, Benjamin Crump, said he was “breaking up a fight between two women.” Blake was moving away from the officers and opening the door to his car when officers grabbed him and shot him multiple times. He is now hospitalized and reported to be paralyzed at the waist.

The incident immediately sparked protests across the country that have continued nightly. In Kenosha, businesses were vandalized and dozens of cars set on fire. On Tuesday, the third night of protests, a shooter opened fire at the protesters, killing two and injuring one. A 17-year-old from a nearby town in Illinois has been arrested and charged in the shooting.

The protests come three months after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, which culminated in daily protests in cities — including Philadelphia for a month or more.

Around 6:30 p.m., protesters started making their way north on Broad Street chanting and holding posters.

“This is happening in a context of a grotesque carnival of 21st century American fascism,” said Refuse Fascism Philly organizer Sam Goldman, connecting the shooting of Jacob Blake with this week’s Republican National Convention and Donald Trump’s presidency.

Philadelphia resident Shamara Lee was one of the attendees of the demonstration that started at Dilworth Park.

“I was tired of crying at home,” Lee said. “I had to do something.”

WHYY’s Emma Lee contributed reporting.