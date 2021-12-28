Just in time for Christmas, last week 92 arts and humanities organizations across Pennsylvania each received $6,000 to $16,000 from PA Humanities, totaling $1.4 million.

The PA SHARP grants come from the federal American Rescue Plan funding, which was distributed through the National Endowment for the Humanities.

While CARES Act funding in 2020 was meant to help organizations cover basic operational expenses as the pandemic suddenly shut many nonprofits down, the SHARP funds are more project-oriented, meant to help organizations bring back programs and services, or develop new offerings.

“A lot of arts organizations were not eligible for the first round of funding for CARES because they didn’t have humanities as their primary mission,” said Dawn Frisby Byers, senior director of content and engagement for PA Humanities. “But this time, you’ll see a lot of arts organizations that do humanities programs.”