The trouble started early last year with a leaky roof that sent water streaming down the living room walls of Debra Autrey’s apartment in Germantown.

A few months later, raw sewage and feces flooded the basement, a combination that became so noxious it forced the 67-year-old to rent an Airbnb for weeks at a time.

The two-story rowhome also lacked adequate heat, and soon became infested with mold, mice and cockroaches.

And yet, according to a recently filed lawsuit, Autrey’s landlord did next to nothing — even after repeated calls and emails requesting help, even when city inspectors later cited the property for multiple code violations.

“The problems were so severe and the refusal to fix them isn’t just unreasonable, but it was actually reckless, especially given the effect it was having on Mrs. Autrey’s health and welfare,” said her attorney Michael LiPuma, who directs the legal center at Face to Face Germantown, a human services nonprofit.

Autrey’s complaint, filed in May in Common Pleas Court, seeks damages in excess of $50,000. But there’s also a broader, more systemic goal: to drive landlords to make needed repairs to their rentals before they spark a costly court battle.

The details of the lawsuit are emblematic of Philadelphia’s affordable housing crisis.

The city has a limited supply of housing for low-income residents like Autrey, but it also has a dearth of affordable housing that’s safe and habitable — a persistent reality often compounded by a widespread fear among tenants that they’ll be displaced in retaliation for speaking out about their living conditions.

Enter the Repair and Deduct Project, an ambitious pilot program launched last year by Face to Face, Community Legal Services and Rebuilding Together Philadelphia, a nonprofit that revitalizes more than 100 homes each year with the help of private donations. With the help of a $60,000 grant, the organizations hope to protect low-income tenants while putting negligent landlords on notice.

“We’re really hoping the news of these court decisions filters out to the landlord community so that they are aware that there are consequences to not maintaining a safe and habitable home for your tenants,” said Rebuilding Together Philadelphia President Stefanie Seldin.

An underutilized remedy

The project is rooted in a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision from nearly 50 years ago.

By law, every rental lease in the state has what’s known as an “implied warranty of habitability.” That means landlords must ensure their rental units are safe and habitable, which includes a requirement to make any noncosmetic repairs needed to maintain those conditions.

Examples include a leaking roof, lack of hot or cold running water, inadequate electrical wiring or unsafe floors and stairs, among other deficiencies.

If a landlord breaches the implied warranty, tenants can withhold rent, pay for the necessary repairs themselves and then deduct the cost from any future payments.

Under the measure, the cost of the repairs must be “reasonable” and cannot exceed one contract term of the lease. For example, if a tenant has a yearlong lease and is paying $1,000 a month, the law only covers repairs of up to $12,000.

Tenants must also notify their landlords that they are using this remedy.

“It is a legal right, and nobody uses it because there are too many barriers. And so, with this program, what I wanted to do is to take away those barriers,” said Osarugue Osa-Edoh, divisional supervising attorney in the housing unit at Community Legal Services.