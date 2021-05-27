The day following the Atlanta-area shootings in March, Philadelphia’s Asian community leaders organized a candlelight vigil in Chinatown to mourn the tragic loss of lives. The event took place at 10th Street Plaza — a small open space located on a pedestrian bridge over the Vine Street Expressway.

More than a hundred people from all over the city packed the tiny plaza with practically no space to maintain physical distance. Throughout the event, community members were surrounded by noise, car exhaust, and fast traffic from three sides of the space and the expressway underneath. Clearly, the 10th Street Plaza was not an ideal space for a social gathering — yet it is the only public place in Chinatown where people could convene outdoors and feel connected to Asian culture.

The 10th Street Plaza was born out of the Chinatown community’s advocacy against PennDOT’s proposal of the Vine Street Expressway in the 1960s. Community activists requested a widened bridge as one of the remediation measures for better pedestrian crossing along 10th Street, which was Chinatown’s main commercial corridor. Over decades, the community transformed this concrete island in the middle of the river of traffic into a community space. The Chinese-style pergola, stone Foo Dogs, the statue of General Lin, and the koi fish mural established a unique cultural identity for the 10th Street Plaza that no other park in Philadelphia provides. Being a symbol of community activism and resilience, it naturally became a place of unity during the grieving and organizing against anti-Asian hate last month.

As a Chinatown neighborhood planner who helped to improve the Plaza, I am proud of how much we have accomplished. However, I feel sad knowing that we can do more, but only have the 0.15-acre plaza to invest in.

Compared to Chinatowns in other big cities, Philadelphia’s Chinatown falls short of providing a high-quality community space for its residents. When I watched youth playing basketball at the sports field in Manhattan’s Chinatown and seniors dancing at the spacious plaza in San Francisco’s Chinatown, I wished to see such public spaces in Philadelphia.

Public space is not only a nice urban amenity that promotes quality of life, but also a statement about who lives here, who belongs, and who makes that decision.

While there are two parks within walking distance from Chinatown, neither of them has been able to nurture rich and vibrant social activities for the Chinatown community as observed in other cities. Franklin Square had been the only public space accessible to Chinatown before the Rail Park opened. Happily, its playground and open space are frequently used by Chinatown families and seniors.