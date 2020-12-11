Bills aiming to reduce the city’s 10-year tax abatement, which has long been criticized by progressive groups, passed last year. Developers had sought to delay implementation of that reduction for another year — saying the abatement helps fuel the city’s booming real estate market — a move that was ultimately offered as a tradeoff to make the construction tax a reality.

Prior to the vote, the Building Industry Association said it supported the entire package of bills: the construction tax, the commercial abatement reduction, and the delays.

BIA President Leo Addimando said he is in support of the continuation of the 10-year tax abatement and fears the impact of the coming reduction in its value. Yet, he said, the city needs more revenue to support the creation of affordable housing and for that reason, the group supports the residential impact tax.

“The shortage of affordable housing is a seminal issue that this country is facing right now,” Addimando said. “Philadelphia is perhaps an extreme example of that with more than 25% of the city being in poverty.”

He also rejected the idea that the new tax will deter new housing starts.

“It is our belief that the 1% tax gets absorbed almost entirely in the form of a small reduction in the underlying land prices that residential developers will pay,” said Addimando, a developer who has built a number of large mixed-use projects over the last five years. “We do not believe there will be a material reduction … in the number of market-rate housing that will be built. In fact, we think that there will be more affordable housing units because of this.”

Other industry groups remain opposed to the tax, which still needs the mayor’s signature.

The General Building Contractors Association said the group still opposes the construction tax, arguing that upping taxes on development during a pandemic that has rocked the global economy was misguided.

“We must find another way to fund the affordable housing problems of today without sacrificing the employment base of tomorrow,” President Ben Connors said. “Exempting commercial projects from the tax is an important first step to dissuading employers from returning, but we believe all options that could secure the same level of funding without creating a new tax should be explored.”

Hennon introduced legislation for the delay because he said he wanted to give a break to developers who were financially impacted because of the economic fallout of the pandemic. But multiple education and housing advocates spoke in support of the construction tax and the abatement reductions — but against the delay of the reductions.

The same groups have long sought to abolish the abatement altogether, saying the break diverts revenue from public schools. Before last week, the residential reduction of the abatement was supposed to go into effect in the new year.

“This is the government’s wrongheaded priorities which have subsidized developers at the expense of schools that serve mostly Black and brown families,” said Ron White, who taught students in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood.