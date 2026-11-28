As Philly’s park trees grow old, planners are preparing the next generation
A pilot project in five parks aims to plant more diverse, resilient forests to last for decades to come.
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Seven saplings less than an inch thick stand in protective metal cages in Stephen Girard Park in South Philadelphia, soaking up the fall sunshine on the last of their leaves.
On these young trees’ tiny shoulders rest big expectations: survive lawnmowers, fend off pests, withstand storms and adapt to a warming climate, to shade the park into the 2070s.
“These trees are really the next generation of canopy for this park,” said Darren Damone, director of landscape at the Fairmount Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that raises funds and leads projects in Philadelphia’s public parks.
The saplings were planted by volunteers earlier this month as part of a pilot project called Park Trees of Tomorrow led by the Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and various park friends groups. It’s a proactive planning and planting process meant to ensure that new trees are ready to provide shade and other ecological benefits in parks when today’s canopy dies out.
Planting Pa. native trees and catering to the community
So far, the initiative has resulted in two dozen saplings being planted at parks in areas identified as high priority under the Philly Tree Plan. Plantings have also occurred in Carroll Park in West Philadelphia and Jefferson Square Park and Dickinson Square Park in South Philadelphia. The partnership is planning a fifth planting at Elmwood Park in Eastwick.
The new trees at Stephen Girard Park are all native to the region. They were chosen for their beauty, resilience and ecological services, Damone said. These include flowering redbud and Carolina silverbell, which support pollinators, and American lindens, which provide shade.
As part of the pilot, the conservancy and its partners held two community meetings about each park’s tree planting plan to find out which trees would be best for park users.
“How are people using this park? Where are they doing yoga? Where are they picnicking? Where are they kicking a soccer ball?” Damone said. “Those are the things we want to balance against where we plant trees.”
He added that it’s important to plan for forest succession, or the gradual replacement of old trees with younger ones. Many of the older trees in city parks are of the same species and the same age. That means they will all decline around the same time, leaving gaps in the parks’ canopies.
As those trees go into decline, Damone said, “we’re planting younger trees that grow in size and fill the void.”
Planners are also prioritizing planting a mix of species. Damone said biodiversity helps protect urban forests from diseases and pests, such as emerald ash borer, bacterial leaf scorch, sycamore anthracnose and Dutch elm disease. Currently, Stephen Girard Park has an “overrepresentation” of London plane and littleleaf linden trees, he said.
“When you have an overpopulation of any one species, that becomes susceptible to either disease or pest,” Damone said.
The Park Trees for Tomorrow initiative also takes into account Philadelphia’s changing climate.
“Certain trees that exist here today, in 20, 30 years are no longer going to exist here, because it’s just too hot,” Damone said.
Damone said the conservancy is choosing species that currently grow in regions to the south of Philadelphia, such as loblolly pine, to replace species that are common in the city now, such as sugar maples and white pine.
The partnership plans to plant trees yearly in the five pilot parks for the next four years. They are currently raising money to expand the initiative to 10 other parks, Damone said.
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