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Seven saplings less than an inch thick stand in protective metal cages in Stephen Girard Park in South Philadelphia, soaking up the fall sunshine on the last of their leaves.

On these young trees’ tiny shoulders rest big expectations: survive lawnmowers, fend off pests, withstand storms and adapt to a warming climate, to shade the park into the 2070s.

“These trees are really the next generation of canopy for this park,” said Darren Damone, director of landscape at the Fairmount Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that raises funds and leads projects in Philadelphia’s public parks.

The saplings were planted by volunteers earlier this month as part of a pilot project called Park Trees of Tomorrow led by the Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and various park friends groups. It’s a proactive planning and planting process meant to ensure that new trees are ready to provide shade and other ecological benefits in parks when today’s canopy dies out.

Planting Pa. native trees and catering to the community

So far, the initiative has resulted in two dozen saplings being planted at parks in areas identified as high priority under the Philly Tree Plan. Plantings have also occurred in Carroll Park in West Philadelphia and Jefferson Square Park and Dickinson Square Park in South Philadelphia. The partnership is planning a fifth planting at Elmwood Park in Eastwick.

The new trees at Stephen Girard Park are all native to the region. They were chosen for their beauty, resilience and ecological services, Damone said. These include flowering redbud and Carolina silverbell, which support pollinators, and American lindens, which provide shade.

As part of the pilot, the conservancy and its partners held two community meetings about each park’s tree planting plan to find out which trees would be best for park users.

“How are people using this park? Where are they doing yoga? Where are they picnicking? Where are they kicking a soccer ball?” Damone said. “Those are the things we want to balance against where we plant trees.”

He added that it’s important to plan for forest succession, or the gradual replacement of old trees with younger ones. Many of the older trees in city parks are of the same species and the same age. That means they will all decline around the same time, leaving gaps in the parks’ canopies.

As those trees go into decline, Damone said, “we’re planting younger trees that grow in size and fill the void.”