How the Arts Can Be an Antidote to Loneliness

Air Date: January 5, 2024 12:00 pm

Primary care physician Jeremy Nobel says loneliness is “the most human of feelings and a call to creative self-expression and connection.” He’s started an organization that uses the arts to bring people together. We’ll talk to Nobel about creativities healing power.  And we’ll look at how music therapy — whether playing an instrument, singing a song or listening to a favorite piece — can be a powerful medicine.

