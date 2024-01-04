How the Arts Can Be an Antidote to Loneliness
Primary care physician Jeremy Nobel says loneliness is “the most human of feelings and a call to creative self-expression and connection.” He’s started an organization that uses the arts to bring people together. We’ll talk to Nobel about creativities healing power. And we’ll look at how music therapy — whether playing an instrument, singing a song or listening to a favorite piece — can be a powerful medicine.
