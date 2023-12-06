From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A trauma surgeon at Temple Health was recently awarded a National Institutes of Health grant to study the impact of media coverage of gun violence on victims and communities of color.

Dr. Jessica Beard adds to her prior research in which her team found that reporting — particularly TV news — that focuses on single events often causes further harm to shooting victims. Beard interviewed adult patients who attended the surgery clinic at Temple University Hospital within two months of sustaining a firearm injury.

Many of them watched reports of their shootings on the news.

“There are multi-level harms of this type of reporting,” she told WHYY News. “This episodic crime reporting makes them feel dehumanized. It makes them feel that they don’t control the narrative. It may harm their reputation. It may perpetuate stereotypical ideas about them, even amongst people that they know.”

She noted that victims who didn’t “make the news” felt relieved.