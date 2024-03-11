Based on research from the University of Kentucky, the impact of each suicide extends to as many as 30 people, categorized into groups such as long-term suicide bereaved, short-term suicide bereaved, suicide-affected and suicide-exposed.

In Delaware, suicide is the 13th leading cause of death. In 2021, the state recorded 137 deaths by suicide, leaving a lasting impact on up to 4,110 individuals.

Antonik hopes to offer better support than she received, using her own story as a catalyst for motivation.

“When you first find out that your loved one has died by suicide, it’s [a] shock, it’s just utter chaos. You don’t know where to turn, what to do. In my case, how do I tell my kids that their father has just died by suicide.” she said. “My husband died by suicide in September of 2021. We are definitely in a better place with my kids and I, but again it’s a long-term recovery process. Especially my kids who are still growing and getting older, you know that grief changes over time.”

After a few years, she realized the value of her support system, a privilege not everyone shares.

That inspired her to create DJ Alliance to offer support for survivors of suicide loss by connecting them with peers and community resources. In her view, what’s called “post-vention” encompasses diverse forms of support — mental, emotional, peer, or financial — tailored to meet individual needs.

“The overarching purpose is to serve suicide loss survivors. We dont have a good post-vention model right now, post-vention is that support that suicide loss survivors get following a death by suicide,” she said. “If that’s not bad enough, we are at a 65% greater chance of dying by suicide compared to our peers who are grieving other kinds of losses, and we have to ask ourselves why? What do we need to do to better support our community members in their greatest hours of need?”