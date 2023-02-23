Shedding Light on Depression and Stigma

Air Date: February 24, 2023 12:00 pm
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One behind President Joe Biden, Feb. 3, 2023, at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. On Thursday, Feb. 16, Fetterman's office announced that the senator had checked himself into the hospital for clinical depression.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital last week treatment for depression. Many people praised his openness and his courage for voluntarily seeking inpatient treatment. More than 8% of Americans suffer from depression and many more experience depressive symptoms or have watched a loved one struggle with the disease.

Today, we’ll discuss the root causes of depression and changes in treatment. We’ll also look at why stigma persists and discuss the best ways to support a loved one who is battling the mental illness.

