Shedding Light on Depression and Stigma

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital last week treatment for depression. Many people praised his openness and his courage for voluntarily seeking inpatient treatment. More than 8% of Americans suffer from depression and many more experience depressive symptoms or have watched a loved one struggle with the disease.

Today, we’ll discuss the root causes of depression and changes in treatment. We’ll also look at why stigma persists and discuss the best ways to support a loved one who is battling the mental illness.