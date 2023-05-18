Understanding ADHD

There is a lot of confusion about attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or A.D.H.D, the neurological disorder that affects roughly 4 percent of Americans. We’ll explore what we’re learning about the ADHD, why it’s so misunderstood and stigmatized, and how people live with it. Neuropsychologist David Nowell joins us, along with cartoonist Anika Orrock, who was diagnosed with ADHD 20 years ago.Marty