Understanding ADHD

There's a lot of confusion about ADHD. Will a new awareness of neurodiversity help remove some of the stigma?

Air Date: May 19, 2023 12:00 pm
(Anika Orrock for The Washington Post)

(Anika Orrock for The Washington Post)

There is a lot of confusion about attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or A.D.H.D, the neurological disorder that affects roughly 4 percent of Americans. We’ll explore what we’re learning about the ADHD, why it’s so misunderstood and stigmatized, and how people live with it. Neuropsychologist David Nowell joins us, along with cartoonist Anika Orrock, who was diagnosed with ADHD 20 years ago.Marty

