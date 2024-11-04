From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Beginning this week, the stone chapel at the Thomas Jefferson University campus in East Falls will light up with exploding confetti, autumnal forests and schools of swimming koi.

On select days for the next two weeks, the vaulted ceiling of the Ravenshill Chapel will act as a screen for digitally bitmapped video projections, allowing the designers to place different kinds of imagery precisely onto specific architectural elements. The stone window frames can be one color, the stained-glass window shines with another. The barrels of the vaults will be bathed in a fog-covered lake or an oozing lava lamp.

The project is an experiment. Its six designers are Jefferson students from the “Lighting as Public Access” course taught by Lyn Godley, a light artist and professor of industrial design. The students are working with researchers at nearby St. Joseph’s University and Jefferson’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity, who are studying environmental effects on people with autism.

The project inquires: Can immersive art environments have an impact on medical and neurological conditions; and, if so, how?

Participants who experience the immersive light environment will be asked to complete a brief survey about specific feelings they may or may not have had. Godley is doing outreach to local autism support organizations to encourage visitors who are on the spectrum.

“Is it calming? Is it making them excited? Does it make them feel inspired? Does it help them regulate their bodies?” said Wendy J. Ross, the director of Jefferson’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity. “Would it be a good option to have similar types of experiences in other places, so that people could take a break or have an escape?”