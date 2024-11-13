From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thomas Jefferson University makes history as Susan C. Aldridge is named president of the Philadelphia institution — the first woman to serve in the position.

Aldridge is focusing on fostering synergy between the university, the Jefferson Health network of hospitals and its health insurance arm. She served as interim president for a year and is a former member of the university’s board of trustees from 2022 to 2023.

“Our plans are to build on this unique opportunity that we have with these three entities in order to create jobs for our students and to promote the solid academic programs that we have.”

As Thomas Jefferson University celebrates its bicentennial this year, Aldridge plans to prioritize creating jobs and building opportunities for students and the communities the institution serves.

Thomas Jefferson University — home to the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the former Philadelphia University, renowned for its fashion-design programs — is experiencing significant growth and transformation. Since acquiring Philadelphia University in 2017, formerly known as Philadelphia College of Textiles and Sciences, the university has expanded its educational offerings and now serves approximately 8,300 students, including more than 1,000 medical students.

The university offers more than 200 academic programs across 10 colleges. And while known for health care and medicine, the institution maintains a diverse portfolio of programs.

Her appointment comes at a time of significant growth for the Jefferson Health system. In August, Jefferson finalized a merger with Lehigh Valley Health System, creating a combined entity with 32 hospitals, 700 clinics and about 65,000 employees. This expansion positions Jefferson as one of the nation’s top 15 nonprofit health systems. Already one of the city’s leading employers, Jefferson Health Insurance is also part of the Jefferson enterprise.

At her inauguration Oct. 9, Aldridge laid out several goals for the university: developing a high-impact real-world learning environment; continuing to build its digital learning tools; fostering a culture of diversity; and cultivating environmental stewardship and sustainability, along with social responsibility.

“So, for example, when we have rehabilitation for patients and rehabilitation research, we also have industrial designers and architects and individuals who can design fabrics and design devices to solve medical problems that patients have,” Aldridge said.

“We have such an innovative and creative university that we can take advantage of this portfolio of programs and my goal is to create this synergy that will help us to continue to be the innovators in the future that we have been in the past.”