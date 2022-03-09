Shot Doc is out: Magee retires after 1,144 wins in Philly

Magee, who turns 81 in June, spent the third day of his retirement still in wonder the Rams’ season had ended.

“I’m just trying to get over,” he said, “which I don’t think I ever will, the loss that we had in the conference semifinal.”

The career? So many wins that stretched beyond the final result over a 1,144-450 (.718 winning percentage) record in 54 seasons. He led the Rams to 31 NCAA Tournaments, winning records over his final 24 seasons, 38 20-win seasons and the 1970 Division II national championship. The Rams won 28 straight games that season and beat Tennessee State in the title game.

Only 28 and in his third season, Magee predicted many more titles ahead at the private Philadelphia university.

“I pine away for the guys that were on that team,” he said Tuesday. “That was some basketball team. They were so good. I actually made a statement after the game to a reporter, now keep in mind, I was like 28 years old, .. I said, ‘we’ll probably do that a lot.’ ”

Win the national championship?

“I said, ’Yeah, sure. And that was (52) years ago. That’s a very difficult thing to do.”

Maybe the next national title never came but the wins piled up. Magee stayed loyal to Philadelphia and turned down other more high-profile jobs outside the city over the next several decades. The Division II coach that could have easily been swallowed in a city home to six Division I programs instead made his own legacy as he topped some of the biggest names in all of coaching on the career wins list. He passed Bobby Knight with 903 wins in 2010 and now only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski has more with 1,195. He also is set to retire after this season.

Magee will be honored at Philadelphia’s Coaches vs. Cancer event that fundraises against the disease and celebrates the city hoops community.

“I know he’s known and respected in the basketball circles,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “I don’t know nationally what people think of him. I can’t think of anybody in Philadelphia in the basketball circles that’s more respected. I think he’s up there with John Chaney and Harry Litwack and Paul Westhead. The Rollie Massiminos. I really think he is one of the all-time greats in Philadelphia.”

And one of the greats in college basketball. Magee was inducted in 2011 into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.