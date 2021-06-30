Del. coronavirus update: State close to reaching 70% vaccination goal

Delaware residents have a chance to win $302,000 if they’re vaccinated. Tuesday is the last chance to get the shot in order to be entered into Wednesday’s DE Wins raffle drawing.

The state’s mask mandate has been lifted, but Carney said people who are still unvaccinated should continue to wear their masks.

While COVID-19 numbers are on the decline, health officials are keeping their eye on variants of the virus, particularly the Delta variant that has shown to be more contagious and lead to serious illness in other countries. Since last week, there’s only been an increase of two cases of the Delta variant in Delaware.

“Almost 70% of adults have had one or more doses of the vaccine. But we gave many individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated, and the Delta variant seems to be much more contagious even than the UK variant, and while the vaccines out there seem to be protective against the Delta variant we have many unvaccinated individuals, so it’s certainly a significant concern of ours that we may see pockets or clusters of infection in the fall when we have greater potential for resurgence of the virus,” said Division of Public Health director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

“None of us want to go backwards, and shut anything down and mandate mask wearing again and putting some of the restrictions in place. it adds to our plea to people to get vaccinated so we don’t have to be in a position where we go backwards in the future.”