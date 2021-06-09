Gov. John Carney was often miffed at his counterparts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania last summer, proclaiming a few times that he was “mad as hell” that Delawareans were on their travel quarantine list because his state was averaging slightly more than 100 new COVID-19 cases a day.

But with infections diminishing by the day, Carney took pleasure Tuesday in contrasting where his state is now compared with that rough patch that caused him and residents so much frustration.

“You think about last year when we were debating with states around us and whether or not Delaware should be quarantined from those states,” Carney said during his weekly briefing. “We were talking about 100 new cases a day. So we’re down to 42.”

Carney noted that the positivity rate has fallen to 2% and that hospitalizations fell over the weekend to last August’s low of 29.

He’s also optimistic that Delaware has appeared to absorb a wide-open Memorial Day weekend — without capacity limits at bars and restaurants or masking requirements for vaccinated people — with minimal impact on public health.

“It’s a big relief so far and we’re probably almost through it,” the governor said of the fact that it’s been 10 days since the holiday and cases have gone down — not up.

“There was a lot of activity out there. There were a lot of people feeling the freedom, the relief, and so many were vaccinated.”