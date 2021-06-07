The mission of both shelters moving forward is on “pet retention,” or helping pet owners keep their pets at home rather than filling up the shelters.

“We’re already seeing a lot of change with that, providing pet food or medical care or just guidance and training resources,” Carroll said.

Because the pandemic forced so many people to stay at home over the past year, both shelters saw a big surge of pet adoptions.

“It really was a surprisingly good outcome for us. In fact, we pretty much emptied out our shelters, both Delaware Humane and Delaware SPCA during COVID. So that was an unexpected plus,” Cavanaugh said.

“It’s been a horrible thing for the country, obviously and the world. But it has been good for the animals,” Carroll said. “They haven’t known it’s a pandemic in general. They, you know, my dog seem to be very happy totally for the last year.”

DHA has three locations in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach. The SPCA’s main facility is in Stanton, which is home to its 2,500-square-foot surgery facility, which opened in 2009.

“We’re retaining all of our staff members. No one’s losing their job,” Cavanaugh said. “We really both are very proud of our staff members and are excited to see what they can do working together.”

The merger is expected to be finalized later this year. Carroll and Cavanaugh say they’re still working on what the combined organization will be called.

“When we complete the legal process, we’re also looking at rebranding and what’s the best name to use and probably going to come up with a new name instead of using one of our existing names,” she said. “We haven’t figured that part out yet. So for the meantime, it’s business as usual.”

Under the new organization, Carroll will serve as chief executive officer and Cavanaugh as chief operating officer.

Delaware Humane Association

Delaware SPCA