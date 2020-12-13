Holiday sleepovers are back at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The sleepovers, effectively short-term foster arrangements, involve a dog staying with a family from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 3.

The initiative began in 2018 and resulted in more than 30 homeless pets spending the holidays with families. The program’s 2019 iteration expanded to 108 animals. Of the dogs and cats BVSPCA sent out, 76 were adopted by either the foster family or someone in their personal network — a whopping 70%.

This year, BVSPCA is focusing on the shelter’s most overlooked dogs, as the pandemic has proved to be a boon for adoptions. Currently, adoptions there are up 25% over this time last year.