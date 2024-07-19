Dog flu outbreak halts out-of-state transports at Delaware animal shelters

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Animal shelters throughout Delaware are grappling with a canine influenza outbreak, which has prompted the state to suspend out-of-state transports, intakes and adoptions for 30 days.

The state veterinarian’s control order comes after the Office of Animal Welfare alerted the Department of Agriculture of the rise in respiratory disease.

“This outbreak is going on amongst dogs in several shelters throughout the state of Delaware,” said Karen Lopez, the state of Delaware veterinarian. She and other veterinarians took proactive measures to investigate the issue, she said, exploring potential causes and identifying different strains affecting the animals.

“Some initial results we got back indicated that a pathogen called mycoplasma cynos was part of the problem, but we’ve gotten some additional information back that we have two different strains of canine influenza as well as adenovirus that are affecting some of the dogs and making them very sick with kennel cough,” she said, referring to the more common name for canine infectious respiratory disease complex.

For Delaware’s affected dog population, the illness has shown a severe impact, resulting in the deaths of two dogs.

“Those results that some of the dogs have influenza and adenovirus is consistent with a more serious illness,” she said. “Some of the dogs have developed pneumonia and there have even been two dogs that have died or have been euthanized at our emergency clinics in the area.”

One shelter significantly affected by the outbreak is Humane Animal Partners, which operates three locations in Wilmington, Christiana and Rehoboth.