One bright spot in 2024? South Philly’s Get a Gato cat cafe

Nestled on Christian Street is a cafe with Columbian-inspired goods in the front and a ticketed cat adoption lounge in the back.

Adoptable cats can make friends from the window facing 7th Street at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A new cat cafe came to Philadelphia in 2024. Now, it has a new partner.

Since Get a Gato opened in South Philly in April, it has facilitated the adoption of about 75 cats, first with Fishtails Animal Rescue before transitioning to Morris Animal Refuge in mid-December.

A fixture in Philly’s animal welfare community for 150 years, Morris is helping find forever homes for cats through the cafe, which can host up to 12 felines at a time.

5-month-old kitten Eclipse is seen at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philadelphia
5-month-old kitten Eclipse hopes to be adopted by the new year from the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Rachel Alfiero plays with Miracle-Gro the cat at the Get a Gato cafe in South Philadelphia
Rachel Alfiero lives with three cats but still made time for 8-month-old Miracle-Gro during a vacation visit to the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“Philadelphia alone has thousands of cats on the streets,” said Get a Gato manager Alena Rose.

The new partnership streamlines the intake and adoption process, Rose said. The cats can be transported easily from the vet at Morris to the cafe on the 600 block of Christian Street.

The cafe’s mission is to make it easy for potential adopters to meet cats and create a space for those who can’t to enjoy some feline companionship, all while supporting the cause.

5-month-old kitten Moonbeam watches as Teak explores the cat tunnel at the Get a Gato cat cafe
5-month-old kitten Moonbeam watches as Teak explores the cat tunnel at the Get a Gato cat cafe. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Rachel Alfiero introduces herself to Starlight the kitten at Get a Gato cafe in South Philly
Rachel Alfiero was introduced to Starlight, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption, during a vacation visit to the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A cafe bar with tables and chairs is seen at Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly
The Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly offers coffee, food and a chance to make feline friends. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Cat merchandise for sale at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly
Cat merchandise for sale at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly, where proceeds go to animals in need. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Beyond coffee and food,  Get a Gato merchandise like hats, shirts, stationery, cat toys, stickers and pins are just some of the items for sale that help support animals in the city’s shelters.

The cafe hosts trivia on the first Monday of every month, and the prizes are tickets to spend time in the cat lounge. The cafe offers other activities like painting, yoga and sound baths, all in the company of the cats — if they choose to join.

If the animals need a break from visitors, there are plenty of spaces for them to safely retreat.

Charlene the cat is seen through a cat-shaped hole at Get a Gato cat cafe in Philadelphia
8-year-old Charlene was loyal to her late caretaker and is waiting for her next best friend at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A gray cat and a black kitten sleep next to each other on a window ill at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philadelphia
1 -ear-old Uno (back) shows 5-month-old kitten Eclipse (front) how to get adopted from the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Starlight the kitten is seen inside a holiday-themed cat house
5-month-old Starlight, shy but sweet, hopes to be adopted in the new year from the Get a Gato cafe cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Charlene, a 9-year-old long-haired tabby surrendered to Morris after her human passed away, watched the action on Monday from inside a box on the floor.

Of the 12 cats residing at the cafe, Charlene and two kittens are still available for adoption.

Forrest the cat eats a Churu treat at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philadelphia
7-year-old Forrest has high standards but is available for treats at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Natasha Martin hangs with Yule the cat at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly.
New York resident Natasha Martin hangs with Yule at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. Martin makes a point to visit cat cafes because traveling makes it difficult to care for a pet. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Maggie the cat sleeps on a cat wall at Get a Gato cafe in South Philly
9-year-old Maggie, part of a bonded pair, enjoys the amenities at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly before she heads to her forever home. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
7-year-old Walter White presides over the cat lounge at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly.
7-year-old Walter White presides over the cat lounge at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A ticket to spend 50 minutes in the cat lounge is $15, which is perfect for Natasha Martin, a New York resident visiting Philly with her husband. They’ve had cats in the past but now travel too often to have a pet of their own. They make a point, though, to visit cat cafes whenever they can.

Martin spent Monday morning hanging out with Yule, a playful 1-year-old tabby cat who’s been adopted and will soon leave the cafe. “It’s mainly for us to have some company and play with the cats. We miss having them,” she said.

7-month-old cat Teak shows off on the wheel for Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philadelphia
7-month-old Teak shows off on the wheel for Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer, who came from the suburbs to spend time with a few cats at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Yule the cat plays with a visitor at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly
Yule, a playful 1-year-old cat, enjoys meeting new people before heading to his forever home. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Jeremy Kaplan-Mayer pets Walter White the cat at Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philadelphia
Jeremy Kaplan-Mayer was reminded of his late cat, Winter, as he met 7-year-old Walter White at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A little later, Jeremy Kaplan-Mayer, 19, bonded with Walter White, a playful 7-year-old who reminded him of his late cat, Winter.

Kaplan-Mayer and his mom Gabrielle have since rescued Odin, a hunting dog, and they can’t have a cat in the house.

“We love cats,” she said. “So it’s just a really fun way to spend time with cats.”

Five visitor are een playing with cats and kittens at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philadelphia
The Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly has a cat lounge where visitors can play with adoptable cats through Morris Animal Refuge. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
At the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. a board breaks down felines' personality traits and adoption statuses.
At the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. a board breaks down felines' personality traits and adoption statuses. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Helen the cat is seen in the window from outside the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly
7-year-old Helen makes friends from the window facing 7th Street at the Get a Gato cat cafe in South Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Ways to Donate