One bright spot in 2024? South Philly’s Get a Gato cat cafe

A new cat cafe came to Philadelphia in 2024. Now, it has a new partner.

Since Get a Gato opened in South Philly in April, it has facilitated the adoption of about 75 cats, first with Fishtails Animal Rescue before transitioning to Morris Animal Refuge in mid-December.

A fixture in Philly’s animal welfare community for 150 years, Morris is helping find forever homes for cats through the cafe, which can host up to 12 felines at a time.