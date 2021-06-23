‘It’s gonna be close,’ Carney says of Delaware hitting 70% vaccination mark by deadline

Delaware is closing in on Gov. John Carney’s goal of having 70% of adults get at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot by the Fourth of July.

But with the deadline that was initially set by President Biden just 12 days away, and demand slowing in Delaware, Carney isn’t sure if residents will meet the challenge.

Seven thousand more Delawareans need to trek to a pharmacy, medical office or a state vaccination site to reach his benchmark, the governor said during what he pledged would be his second to last weekly COVID briefing.

That’s 600 people a day, about the same rate the state has been giving first shots in the last couple of weeks.

But rates among people ages 12 to 34 are still lagging, a trend Carney says is disappointing and “discouraging.” Carney admits he doesn’t know if Delaware will cross his finish line in time, as 16 states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland already have done.

“Can we get there? It’s gonna be close,’’ the governor said with a chuckle. “I’m going to be optimistic and say we are going to get there.”