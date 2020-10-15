On a typical October morning, thousands of University of Delaware students would crisscross Main Street in downtown Newark. At times, there are so many pedestrians it’s difficult to drive down the street that’s home to lots of restaurants and other businesses.

This year is very different. With most UD students taking classes virtually, there are few pedestrians or cars making their way past those stores and eateries.

One thing that’s helped restaurants stay alive is outdoor dining, says Ryan German, who owns Caffé Gelato on Main Street. He’s seen good crowds for Wednesday night’s Main Street Alfresco when Main Street is shut down and tables take over the roadway.

“When we’ve had good weather, we’ve had good attendance outside, but if there’s rain it’s tough,” German said. “We’ve had days where, boy, it’s not busy. And then there’s other days where this feels pretty good, people are starting to come out.”

Colder weather poses a big threat to the outdoor dining business, but German and other restaurateurs will get help from New Castle County to keep customers warm as the weather turns. The county will use $350,000 of its federal CARES Act money to provide grants worth up to $5,000 for restaurants to winterize their outdoor space.

“What we’re learning now is how to be resilient, and how to be safe, and how to prioritize public health while we continue our lives,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “While we make sure Caffé Gelato, Ryan and his staff are well-employed and can stay economically healthy, mentally healthy and physically healthy.”

Last year, German said you could buy a portable heater for $150. Now, with increased demand, the price has doubled. “Each unit’s about $300 and we need one per table, so it adds up,” he said.