Delaware business leaders gathered online for the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s first ever virtual dinner Monday night. In a typical year, the event is a prime opportunity for hundreds of business leaders to rub elbows and network. But this year’s networking happened over computer networks as the grand dinner transitioned into an online event.

The event started with the annual economic forecast, delivered this year by James Glassman, head economist at Chase Commercial Banking. He predicted a quick return to businesses as usual for the restaurant industry once the pandemic subsides and more and more Americans get vaccinated.

“The big winners are going to be the restaurants, the bars, the fitness centers, because once that vaccine is out there, and you get control of the curve, we’re all going to be desperate to get out and see our friends,” Glassman said. “That is our community. Those are the businesses that depend on our local community.”

While he predicted the restaurant industry should operate similarly to the pre-pandemic days, other business sectors could look different in a post-pandemic world.

“The bigger challenge is going to be what lies ahead for office space and things like that,” he said.

Glassman says it’s too soon to say that the benefits of working from home will eliminate the need for commuters to travel to city centers for work.

“The energy you get in urban areas like New York City, it’s a real magnet,” he said. “I think that once we feel safe, you might be surprised how much we start moving back.”