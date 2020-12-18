An incarcerated man died of the coronavirus, but Pa. corrections never told his family

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Yvonne Newkirk would talk to her 60-year-old brother Edward Ball on the phone almost every day. He was serving time at a state prison in Luzerne County, where he would also write to her every week. Then, in mid-November, all contact ended.

After three weeks of silence, Newkirk was desperate, and asked prison officials where he was housed, SCI-Dallas, for help. But staffe there refused to give her answers, citing a federal act meant to protect a person’s private medical information.

For two days, she called the prison nonstop, and, eventually, a sympathetic nurse explained her brother had been hospitalized and intubated after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis weeks before, she said. Despite being his emergency contact and power of attorney, Newkirk said, she was never called, and prison officials wouldn’t tell her what hospital was treating him.

She guessed he was at the nearest medical unit to the prison, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. But hospital staff wouldn’t confirm. She remembers staff telling her that, because her brother was a warden of the state, she needed to get any information from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

When she called the prison back, the staff again denied her.

“They didn’t tell me anything,” she said. “They kept saying, ‘We can’t prove who you are over the phone.’”

On Dec. 11, Newkirk got a call from the Wilkes-Barre hospital. He was dead.

“[Corrections] didn’t even call to tell me,” she said, adding that a week later, they still have not talked to her about how to retrieve her brother’s belongings, or what happened to him.

Though the Department of Corrections has the discretion to decide when to release medical information, family members of those who are incarcerated — with the backing of prisoners’ rights advocates — told Spotlight PA they are kept in the dark as their loved ones face life-threatening illness and, in some cases, die.

Non-profit organizations and attorneys point to a waiver issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in March that gave hospitals the discretion to release such information to family and friends during a public health emergency. Similar notices were sent out during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The Department of Corrections does provide medical care that parallels a hospital, but maintains that it is not one and that the waiver does not apply to it. Hospitals are given the latitude to communicate personal medical information to loved ones, but they defer communication about prisoners to the department, which leaves families pleading with both for answers.

Claire Shubik-Richards, executive director for the Pennsylvania Prison Society, a nonprofit that acts as the state’s unofficial ombudsman for prisoners and their families, said this bureaucratic limbo has been a problem since the pandemic started. But it’s becoming even more common as positive cases of COVID-19 within state prisons are seven times higher than they were in the first seven months of the pandemic.

“We’ve been fielding calls en masse during the first wave from families trying to find out what is happening to their loved ones inside prisons, and now it’s happening again during the second wave,” Shubik-Richards said. “There is a colorable argument that the DOC can do this, based on the way this waiver is structured.”