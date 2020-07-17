As state prisons ease coronavirus-related restrictions, county detainees remain in lockdowns

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

—

Starting on June 27 and continuing for almost a week, protesters with Black Lives Matter and Voice for the Voiceless marched along the perimeter of the Dauphin County Prison in Harrisburg. Among the marchers were mothers, spouses and children of those incarcerated inside.

They each came with their own stories. One woman said her husband hadn’t been getting his medication. A cousin of one detainee said she worried about the lack of clean masks. Another woman said her fiance was exposed to coronavirus but not moved out of his cell, possibly infecting others.

While the group marched up and down the sidewalk outside of the prison, detainees inside banged on the glass, holding up signs pleading for help.

One even placed a call, using a tablet provided to people by the jail, to his fiancee, who was standing right outside his window. While talking to her, he waved to direct journalists’ attention to a sign he was holding that said he had diabetes.

A common complaint voiced by the protesters was how their loved ones inside the jail had been dealing with a months-long lockdown that restricted people to their cells for all but one or two hours per day.

The solitary-like lockdown policy was initiated early on in the coronavirus crisis at correctional facilities across the state, following the lead of the Pennsylvania state prison system.

Four months later, state prisons have returned to near-normal operations, meaning people are able to leave their cells for meals, exercise, education, jobs, and counseling. County jails, however, are not all following the state’s lead.

PA Post contacted nearly a third of the state’s county jails and found that while the majority of smaller county jails have eased lockdown rules — even, in several cases, allowing visitors — hundreds of people at other jails continue to be kept in their cells. Despite officials in counties claiming lockdowns have ended, individuals held in facilities where they say lockdowns continue include the jail in Philadelphia, as well as in Allegheny, Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties.

Prison reform groups and civil rights attorneys say long-term lockdowns are not tenable, posing a significant strain on the mental health of people who are incarcerated. Most importantly, there isn’t enough evidence that lockdowns are an effective way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“There is some variation in lockdown conditions – and I think that there are some wardens or superintendents trying to make an effort – but overall, the lockdowns are a problem across the board,” said Su Ming Yeh, executive director for the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, which handles civil rights cases on behalf of prisoners and their families. “The prison should be taking precautions to socially distance people, but there are different ways to do that without punitive lockdowns.”

Last month, Yeh’s organization, alongside the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, was partially successful in a lawsuit against the City of Philadelphia that challenged the jail’s confining of people to their cells for as long as three days, meaning they were not allowed to shower or exercise and were required to eat all of their meals in their cells, where they also go to the bathroom. Under a consent order filed on June 3 to resolve the case, the county agreed to work out a way to increase out-of-cell time to 45 minutes each day.

From the start, coronavirus lockdown rules varied widely across the state. Some county jails – such as the Adams County Adult Correctional Facility – shuttered their doors to visitors while maintaining regular operations on the inside. Many others allowed only four to eight people to be outside of their cells at any time to ensure adequate space for social distancing in common areas.

For most, time outside of their cells ranges between six to eight hours a day, time they can spend in communal areas, exercising or, in some cases, working. But the stricter lockdowns implemented in the face of the coronavirus outbreak made it difficult for jails to comply with the state law that mandates prisoners be allowed at least one hour out of their cells per day — a rule that specifically applies to people held in solitary confinement or segregated housing.

Under the lockdowns, movements stops, and in some cases, people were kept in their cells for days on end.

Even Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the conditions weren’t ideal, and medical experts and epidemiologists agreed that prisons would become infection clusters if the state and counties didn’t reduce the prison population quickly. Population data gathered from 31 different jails shows that, altogether, county jails reduced the number of people held by nearly 25 percent. And those counties that reduced their jail populations the most were more likely to go on to lift their lockdown orders.

Cumberland county’s jail released enough people that corrections officials have been able to keep operations to normal while abiding by public health guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “That [population] reduction did help us give an ability to do social distancing, at a minimum,” said Cumberland County Prison Warden Timothy Shenk.

But simply reducing the total population wasn’t enough to bring the coronavirus under control at all county jails. By April 8, early in the crisis, Dauphin County had released almost 250 prisoners, but its prison continues to experience a large number of new coronavirus infections, even as its lockdown continues.

Dauphin County spokesperson Amy Richards said that the prison is only restricting movement in certain housing units where the coronavirus is spreading. Earlier this month, the prison announced that a new round of testing showed that a total of 155 incarcerated individuals and 30 staff had the virus, almost tripling the total number of positive COVID-19 cases from its last testing spree at the end of June.