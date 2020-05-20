Fewer people being released from Philly jails as pool of eligible cases shrinks

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Over the last six weeks, more than 1,300 people incarcerated at Philadelphia’s four county jails were released under an emergency court order to help limit the spread of COVID-19 inside. An average of 221 nonviolent offenders — most of them accused, but not convicted — were released each week.

But new data from the Defenders Association of Philadelphia shows that process is slowing down as the pool of eligible clients shrink and defense lawyers turn their attention to those with charges that require more traditional casework to move things forward.

“We have pretty much done all of those cases where we could just look at the specific charge and put them on a list for release,” said Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey.

On April 7, roughly a month after the coronavirus pandemic reached Philadelphia, a small group of city judges began presiding over dozens of fast-tracked hearings.

By the end of the first week, the hearings, along with written petitions, resulted in 251 people being released from State Road, where all four city jails are located.

By the end of last week, 102 county inmates had been released, the lowest total since the emergency order took effect. And the Defenders Association, which has handled the majority of the cases under a court-brokered agreement, expects that downward trend to continue. This as the overall jail population begins to creep up again, in part because the Philadelphia Police Department ended its emergency freeze on making arrests for certain offenses, including burglary and retail theft.