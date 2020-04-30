Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Camden opened a new COVID-19 testing site Wednesday so the county could test more sick patients who might have the virus, but that didn’t stop a handful of seemingly healthy people from showing up in the first hour, hoping for some peace of mind.

“Everybody should get tested even if they don’t have symptoms,” said Alfredo Tineo, 26, as he left the site looking dejected.

The health care workers staffing the center had just informed Tineo he wasn’t sick enough to get a test.

Tineo drove to the South Camden site from neighboring Pennsauken. He said he was experiencing shortness of breath, which he admits is more likely anxiety than anything else, but was otherwise feeling fine.

Without a test, Tineo said he’s too scared to go back to work as an Uber driver.

“Just because you never know who has it. You always putting people in and out of the car,” he said.