As Camden County inches closer to 3,000 cases of COVID-19, leaders and health professionals plan to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities in the county’s growing epicenter of the outbreak – the city of Camden, which accounts for more than a quarter of cases.

But the county says tests alone can’t curb the spread of the virus. Expanded tests will continue to be paired with wraparound support services to address what makes some residents so vulnerable to the illness in the first place.

“Once those individuals get in, we could address other issues that may be impacting them,” said county spokesperson Dan Keashen. “Whether it’s food insecurity, problems with having shelter, keeping a roof over their head.”

The new county-run testing facility will open Wednesday in South Camden at a Motor Vehicle Commission office parking lot. It starts testing as the first county-run center at the city’s waterfront, and the only one until this week, prepares to close its doors Friday.

According to county data, more than 1,600 people have been able to get tested at the waterfront location since its April opening, but the site could be out of reach for people who lacked transportation.

“This new site is going to help us test a number of neighborhoods within those areas that would not have been able to get to the original testing site,” said Keashen.

Another testing facility will open in East Camden May 5 at Dudley Grange Park. These new locations will complement the testing taking place in the county’s three health care campuses which include, Virtua Health System, Cooper University Health Care and Jefferson Health.

Both of the new options will allow people to walk or drive up to get tested with a doctor’s referral and appointment.

No one will be turned away, according to officials. Patients will be tested so long as they believe they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The services will be available Monday through Friday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in South Camden and 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. in East Camden.

And residents who test positive can expect more than a call with the bad news if they test positive.