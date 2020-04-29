Masks might be uncomfortable, but they are Delaware’s required ‘new normal’

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Maria Buono didn’t want to wear a mask while getting groceries at the Acme in Pike Creek, but she obediently donned one to comply with a new order that took effect on Tuesday morning in Delaware.

“I’m not good at following rules, but I understand that I’m supposed to. I’ll do it because the governor said I have to,’’ Buono said.

Buono likes to sew, so she’s made a polka dot mask for herself and several more for relatives and friends. But shopping with one covering your face and nose was uncomfortable, she said.

“I have bad allergies and I just can’t breathe … under there, so I flew through the store ’cause it does bother me.”

Face coverings might not be pleasant, but they are the latest “new normal” in the age of the coronavirus for Delawareans. Gov. John Carney’s latest executive order augments his other mandates, such as limiting capacity in stores, closing beaches and having out-of-staters self-quarantine for 14 days.

Carney’s order takes effect as Delaware’s case count keeps accelerating, especially down the spine of rural, small-town Sussex County. There are now more than 4,600 cases in Delaware, with nearly half in Sussex, where only 24% of the state’s residents live.