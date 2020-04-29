As one of Philly’s largest internet providers, Comcast is extending its coronavirus relief policies that took effect last month through June 30.

Continuing from its announcement on March 13, Comcast is pledging to not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity internet and other services, or impose late fees, if the individual contacts the company saying they cannot afford payments this month.

Xfinity Wifi hotspots in businesses and public spaces across the city and country are also available free of charge — including for non-Xfinity subscribers. You can find a WiFi hotspot in your ZIP code here.