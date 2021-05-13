Coronavirus Pandemic

Pa. coronavirus update: Citizens Bank Park will return to full capacity in June

Phillies fans arrive for opening day at Citizens Bank Park on April 1, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Phillies fans arrive for opening day at Citizens Bank Park on April 1, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Amid a decline in positive cases of COVID-19, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that seating capacity at Citizens Bank Park will increase from 11,000 to 16,000 starting May 21, when the team faces the Boston Red Sox.

Beginning June 12, seating capacity at the South Philadelphia ballpark will return to 100%, according to the team’s website. Citizens Bank Park can hold 43,035 fans.

Tailgating in the lots surrounding the stadium will also return on June 12.

Related Content

“A limited number of seating pods will be available for fans who prefer to remain in a socially-distanced environment,” said the team in a release.

Fans returned to Citizens Bank Park this season for the first time in more than a year.

On Opening Day, seating capacity was more than 8,800.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Aaron Moselle

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate