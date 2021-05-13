Pa. coronavirus update: Citizens Bank Park will return to full capacity in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Amid a decline in positive cases of COVID-19, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that seating capacity at Citizens Bank Park will increase from 11,000 to 16,000 starting May 21, when the team faces the Boston Red Sox.

Beginning June 12, seating capacity at the South Philadelphia ballpark will return to 100%, according to the team’s website. Citizens Bank Park can hold 43,035 fans.

Tailgating in the lots surrounding the stadium will also return on June 12.