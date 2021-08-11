The City of Philadelphia has just initiated new COVID restrictions, in response to a new rise in infections and hospitalization rates due to the delta variant. Now, all indoor activities — including business, restaurants, and cultural venues — must either require face masks or proof of vaccination. Any outdoor activity involving more than 1000 people must require masks.

Here are the policies of some of Philadelphia larger attractions:

The Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art had already canceled a block party planned for this weekend on the East Terrace (i.e. atop the Rocky Steps) that was supposed to be headlined by rapper Ant Clemons, over concerns about the spread of the delta variant. In response to Mayor Kenney’s additional COVID restrictions today, a PMA spokesperson said, in a statement, “the museum will align, as always, with the city’s evolving COVID-19 restrictions and adjust our guidelines accordingly for the safety of staff and visitors.“