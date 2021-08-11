Starting at midnight, Philadelphia businesses must require masking indoors, unless they require proof of vaccination. The announcement, made Wednesday morning by city officials, brought mixed feelings among business owners and public-facing employees who dealt with monthslong shutdowns and had only recently felt something of a return to normal.

“I don’t think people realize that planning initiative takes time, and that they need to be a little bit more responsible, not reckless,” said Saba Tedla, owner of the West Philly eatery Booker’s Restaurant. “Making policy changes and giving people less-than-adequate notice is my biggest gripe.”

Enrique Medina, manager at South Philly eatery Café Y Chocolate, echoed Tedla.

“I wish they didn’t make knee-jerk decisions for the sake of making decisions,” said Medina, who supports the push for safety, but craves guidance from the city and wonders how customers will react. “Politicians cash a check every month, but not here, because we obviously rely on customers.”

In announcing the new mandate Wednesday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney said that the city would offer guidance to businesses if they needed it, but that they essentially are left as the enforcers. The city does plan to fine businesses that are noncompliant.

“That’s part of running a business in this environment, in this pandemic, is checking that people follow the rules,” Kenney said, pointing to the restaurants that already require proof of vaccination.