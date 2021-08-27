Marian Anderson statue coming to Academy of Music, but project needs donations

Properly honoring South Philadelphia’s own Marian Anderson, the first Black singer to perform at the White House in 1936, will require close to $1.4 million, according to the task force raising the money.

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney and others unveiled the location where a statue of Anderson will be installed: on the steps of the Academy of Music, the oldest opera house in the country, off of Locust and Broad streets.

“For me, it’s not only just important for African Americans to see historic figures that contribute to our history; it’s important for all of us to see those figures, because my children and my grandchildren one day and their children will need to know who these people were,” said Kenney.

The Marian Anderson Memorial Fund task force reports it has raised $300,000 already, and is asking for the public’s support to reach its $1.4 million goal to pay for the statue, as well as a potential cultural heritage site that would run through South Philly.

“These plans will go unfulfilled if fundraising stalls and does not achieve the goals that are set forth,” Denyce Graves, the famed mezzo-soprano and past recipient of the Marian Anderson Award.