Marian Anderson: Voice of Freedom

Up first on the show, we’ll get a recap of what happened at yesterday’s Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump with JACQUALINE THOMSEN of The National Law Journal. Then, over 80 years ago, Marian Anderson was barred from performing at Constitution Hall because she was Black. So she sang for thousands in front of the Lincoln Memorial instead. On Wednesday, we remember the life and legacy of Philadelphia-born Marian Anderson with soprano opera singer ANGELA BROWN and ADRIANE LENTZ-SMITH, professor of history and African & African American studies at Duke University. A new documentary about her life, Voice of Freedom, premieres on WHYY TV on February 15th at 9pm.