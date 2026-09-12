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A steady hum of laughing, conversations and music filled the Kimmel Center on Saturday at Philadelphia’s eighth annual Latin American Book Fair.

More than 30 Latino and Latin American authors, writing in a range of genres and in Spanish, English and Spanglish, shared their stories and met potential readers in the performing arts center’s large gathering space. Children enjoyed face paintings and activities while panelists, musicians and dancers all took to the stage for a broader celebration of Latinos in the arts.

Ana Omana, the fair’s creative director, said the event has come a long way since she, Leity Rodríguez-Largo and Edgar Ramírez launched the initiative nearly a decade ago.

Back in 2019, Omana, a children’s book author, was looking for a place in Philadelphia to showcase her work, but couldn’t find any publishers dedicated to promoting books by Latino authors.

“We started with $300, no venue, no sponsorships, just an idea, literally just an idea, and we ran into the right people at the time,” she said.

The book fair, which Omana estimated draws hundreds of people from the tristate area and beyond, returned to The Kimmel Center for the second year in a row.

Andrea Garcia, vice president of communications at the Kimmel Center, said the partnership fuels the original purpose of the space.

“When it was built 25 years ago, the concept behind this building was not only that it would be a home for the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, but also that it would serve as a place for community to gather and to celebrate cultures and music and artistic expression,” she said. “And so this is really that in action … Doors are open. Anyone can come on in and experience all of the energy that’s in the space today.”

Garcia said it was especially significant to attend this year’s book fair, which focused on Colombian culture and traditions, because her mother is from Colombia. As a part of the event, Garcia also hosted a conversation with Sara Aldana, the newly appointed assistant conductor at the Orchestra, who was born in the South American country.

Seeing a Colombian-born Latina conduct a major orchestra gives children the kind of representation the fair aims to provide, Omana said.

“We want the children to feel that everything is possible,” she said. “I can do this. My heritage counts … Rather than see it as a problem, we want to see it as not only a solution, but we want them to feel proud, especially in the climate that we are currently living [in].”

In the context of increased immigration enforcement throughout the country and negative rhetoric about immigrants, Omana said it is “important to remind everyone that we’re here.”

“We read, we write, we tell stories,” she said. “We have a lot of stories to tell, and what better way than through reading?”