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Democratic members of Congress gathered at Widener University in Chester on Monday for an unofficial hearing examining election security and efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration and congressional Republicans to change how federal elections are conducted.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Delaware County hosted the event with New York Rep. Joe Morelle, the ranking Democrat on the House Administration Committee, which has jurisdiction over federal election legislation and the administration of House elections.

Morelle opened the session saying it was imperative that members of Congress fight back against the “threats that this democracy faces.”

“Every eligible American must have a meaningful opportunity to cast a ballot in our elections and these ballots must be counted fairly and accurately,” he said. “That is vital to our democracy, the will of the American people to choose its leaders. And frankly, there are many people understandably anxious.”

Mail ballot challenges

Scanlon and Morelle were joined by Pennsylvania Democratic Reps. Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan, as well as California Rep. Norma Torres. The event was described as a “shadow hearing” because it was organized by committee Democrats outside the committee’s formal hearing process. It did not involve votes or official committee action but was intended to help Democratic lawmakers develop proposals involving election security, voting rights, electoral reforms and government ethics.

The lawmakers heard testimony from voting-rights advocates and Pennsylvania election experts.

The session got underway as news broke that a second judge upheld a block to keep the Trump administration from implementing an executive order placing new regulations on mail voting. In his March executive order, Trump directed the federal government to create a list of eligible voters and the U.S. Postal Service to deliver ballots only to those on that list. More than 20 states, including Pennsylvania, sued to stop the new requirements, while another lawsuit was filed by voting rights organizations and other parties.

At the hearing, Omar Noureldin of Common Cause, one of the groups suing the administration, pointed out that the second judge was appointed by Trump.

“That is two judges appointed by presidents of both parties that have found the rule and the executive order unlawful,” he said. “Mail voting is safe and secure. It is a lifeline for seniors, rural voters, veterans and voters with disabilities. This administration wants to decide who gets to use it.

The administration already appealed the first judge’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.