Delaware

A Few Good Men

First produced on Broadway in 1989 and later cemented in the culture through its film adaptation starring a young Tom Cruise, the original play centers on a Navy lawyer pushed out of his comfort zone as the case unfolds. As with all of playwright/screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s work, it’s dialogue-heavy. Presented by The Everett, Inc. with support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, the production may feel more intense than the film version in its more intimate theater setting.

New Jersey

Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. How much: $26 and up

Despite its inauspicious beginning that saw Lil Wayne miss the first show of his own anniversary tour, it’s been rolling along ever since with opening act 2 Chainz. Fans at the first stop in Bangor, Maine, were puzzled when the headliner never came out, though he apologized and rescheduled. We’re hoping for no such problems at the Camden date, which features the popular New Orleans-born rap star going through his 20 years of groundbreaking hits.

13th Annual St. Anthony’s Italian Festival

Where : 1 High Street West, Glassboro, N.J.

: 1 High Street West, Glassboro, N.J. When : Saturday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Rooted in the borough’s Italian-American history and built around a traditional procession, the annual festival celebrates all things Italian, with live music, folk dance and, yes, food, along with a group sing-along of the classic hit “That’s Amore.” Back to the food: Expect porchetta and meatball sandwiches, arancini, cannoli, pasta and a long list of food vendors that turn the festival into a virtual tour of regional Italian comfort food.

It’s Iconic: TLC and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue were three of the major hitmaking girl groups of the ’90s. The “It’s Iconic” tour takes a page from the New Edition, Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men joint tour earlier this year and the current Chris Brown/Usher tour. Instead of three different shows, you’ll see the groups performing separately and together, a trend we can appreciate. It’s come in handy on this tour as Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue are lending Chilli support after T-Boz was hospitalized with a sickle cell flare. She’s not expected to return for the Camden tour stop, but we’re confident Chilli and the other women have it covered.

Special Events

Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sept. 27

: Through Sept. 27 How much: Various prices

This year’s 30th annual festival lineup includes more than 300 eclectic productions ranging from intimate solo shows to large-scale ensembles, with performances everywhere from galleries to basements, warehouses, parks and storefronts. Among the highlights: Daniel Fish’s “Kramer/Fauci,” an account of a real-life 1993 interview between playwright and activist Larry Kramer and Dr. Anthony Fauci; “Blank Placard Dance, Replay,” which takes performance to the streets; “Stoop B—h,” which examines the nosy neighbors we have love/hate relationships with; and “Impersonator,” in which a man considers his life as an Elvis impersonator since childhood.

20/20 Photo Festival

Where : Cherry Street Pier with additional satellite venues

: Cherry Street Pier with additional satellite venues When : Thursday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 19

: Thursday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 19 How much: Free

A citywide celebration of contemporary photography brings together Philadelphia’s photographers through exhibitions, artist talks, workshops and a large-scale photo book fair. It’s centered at Cherry Street Pier but spread across galleries and creative spaces throughout the city, showcasing the work of more than 100 emerging and established photographers. The Photo Book Fair features dozens of vendors and signings that connect audiences directly with artists. Ron Tarver is appearing at Thursday night’s opening reception to support his groundbreaking photo book “The Long Ride Home: Black Cowboys In America.”

Grassstains Psychedelic Stoop Fest

Where : Lemon Hill Park, Sedgely Drive and Lemon Hill Drive

: Lemon Hill Park, Sedgely Drive and Lemon Hill Drive When : Saturday, Sept. 12, noon – 7 p.m.; rain date Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 12, noon – 7 p.m.; rain date Sept. 19 How much: Pay-what-you-wish

It started on a single block where artists got together for performances and community. Now it’s a full-blown festival that brings together live bands, visual artists, food vendors and interactive workshops in a laid-back, community setting. Expect performances across multiple stages, including a rotating lineup of local indie, experimental, and genre-fluid acts, and more than 80 art vendors offering prints, handmade goods, jewelry and ‘zines. Attendees can also join hands-on workshops ranging from floral design and yoga to DIY crafts.

Open Streets: West Walnut

Where : Walnut Street (Broad to 19th streets) & 18th Street (Chestnut to Locust streets)

: Walnut Street (Broad to 19th streets) & 18th Street (Chestnut to Locust streets) When : Sundays, Sept. 13 – Oct. 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Oct. 11 start time is 9:30 a.m. for the Eagles game)

: Sundays, Sept. 13 – Oct. 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Oct. 11 start time is 9:30 a.m. for the Eagles game) How much: Free, pay as you go

Open Streets once again converts Center City streets into car-free thruways across an eight-block span for its fall run. From Broad to 19th streets, and along 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets, pedestrians take over the roadway for restaurant specials, expanded seating, shopping, activity zones and live performances. Each Sunday features a mix of strolling musicians, bubble artists, family-friendly games and community pop-ups.

Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Sept. 13

: Thursday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Sept. 13 How much: Free, pay as you go

Local organizers really need to get together to determine how to spread festivals out each month so we can go to them all. Alas, it’s doubtful that will ever happen, but it’s too bad, as so many jam-packed festival weekends make it hard to get to all the best of the region’s offerings. Choose wisely based on your time, energy and interests. Here’s a list.

Uptown Rhythm Festival – Hosted by longtime radio personality Patty Jackson with performances by Breakwater and the Urban Guerilla Orchestra. (Thursday)

Dream Asia – Annual food and culture festival heads to the ‘burbs with street food, live performances, anime, cosplay and K-pop. (Friday – Sunday).

Vet Fest – Veterans are celebrated and supported at this suburban event. Veteran and musician Jovon Newman performs. (Saturday)

The Mushroom Festival – Kennett Square is the Mushroom Capital of the World; therefore, there must be an annual festival. (Saturday-Sunday)

Philadelphia Honey Festival – Family-friendly festival with lots of sweet treats. (Saturday)

2026 Aki Matsuri Fall Festival – Japanese culture is on display with food, music and interactive activities in Ardmore. (Saturday)

Spring Garden Sunflower Festival – Neighborhood fest with food, drink and live music. (Saturday)

Feria del Barrio: Annual festival and block party celebrating Latino culture in North Philly. (Sunday)

Mexican Independence Day Festival: One of the PECO Multicultural Series festivals focusing on Mexican culture. (Sunday)

Arts & Culture

BalletX at Villanova: ‘The Four Seasons Reimagined’

Where : Topper Theatre at the Mullen Center, 800 Lancaster Ave., Villanova, Pa.

: Topper Theatre at the Mullen Center, 800 Lancaster Ave., Villanova, Pa. When : Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. How much: $25 and up

Ballet X pulls up to the Main Line for a limited run of “The Four Seasons Reimagined,” a contemporary reworking inspired by Vivaldi’s iconic score interpreted by four different choreographers. The production brings together Morgann Runacre-Temple (summer), Penny Saunders (fall), Jamar Roberts (winter), and Trey McIntyre (spring) to add movement to the music. Instead of a note-by-note recreation of Vivaldi, composer Dan Deacon adds an original electronic score to the eclectic mix.

35th Annual Doylestown Arts Festival

Where : Downtown Doylestown, Pa.

: Downtown Doylestown, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 12, Sunday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 12, Sunday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

Doylestown’s downtown turns into an outdoor art gallery, bringing together more than 160 juried artists working in various disciplines including ceramics, painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography, fiber and mixed media. Live music will be performed across multiple stages, mixing jazz, rock, indie, Americana, blues and singer-songwriter sets. The two-day fest, now in its 35th year, also includes live demonstrations, interactive art experiences and other hands-on activities.

‘Summer, 1976’

David Auburn won a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award in 2001 for “Proof.” His latest play premiered on Broadway in 2023, and now it’s here in Philly. Set in Columbus, Ohio, during the Bicentennial summer, it focuses on two women, single mother Diana and married mom Alice, who meet through their young daughters. Over time, a friendship develops that affects them both years into the future. Alternating between their interactions in 1976 and what they remember about it later, the two-character play is another example of Auburn’s expertise in parsing complex connections.

Food & Drink

Philly Black Wine & Spirits Fest

Organizers created a festival, now in its fourth year, that has evolved into one of Philly’s signature events. The event brings together wine and spirits sampling, food and entertainment while giving attendees a chance to engage with Black-owned, local and diverse brands. Ticket tiers include options for guided 30-minute sessions led by sommeliers and spirits educators. This year’s theme, ‘From Bourbon Street to Broad Street,’ encourages a New Orleans-style dress code with royal purple, green, black and cream as preferred colors. DJ sets, food and art and photo installations round out the experience.

Tails & Ales with New Trail Brewing

Where : The Lazy Hammock at Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: The Lazy Hammock at Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Come for the beer, leave with a new companion. Hosted in partnership with New Trail Brewing Company and ACCT Philly, this event benefits the city’s animal shelter while helping dogs find their forever homes in a convivial, low-pressure environment. Dogs will be connected with potential adopters in a designated area with pet-oriented vendors, raffles, and opportunities to contribute to animal rescue efforts happening as well.

Nightmare Before Christmas Pop-Up

Where : Craftsman Row Saloon, 112 S. Eighth St.

: Craftsman Row Saloon, 112 S. Eighth St. When : Friday, Sept. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 31

: Friday, Sept. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 31 How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s never too early to get into the spooky season spirit, and Craftsman Row gets started well before October. Its annual Halloween pop-up is inspired by the 1993 cult classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as well as other spooky faves, including “Beetlejuice,” “The Addams Family,” and “Scream.” Of course, that includes themed drinks and food amid floor-to-ceiling décor. Reservations are encouraged, as it’s a popular spot through the next two months.

Outdoors

Devon Fall Classic

The fall iteration of the biannual Devon Horse Show attracts top riders from across the region to compete in a premier all-jumper showcase on the Dixon Oval. Expect fast-paced classes that range from young horse divisions to Grand Prix-level stakes, including signature speed rounds and featured championship jumps that draw both professionals and rising amateurs. Beyond the competition, it’s a full festival experience with live music, food vendors, artisan shopping, and family-friendly rides and activities.

Pumpkinland

Where : Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, Pa.

: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 8

: Saturday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 8 How much: Free, pay as you go; some activities are ticketed

It’s getting close to prime pumpkin season, and this orchard has hosted the family-friendly seasonal attraction for over five decades. Handmade scarecrows, harvest figures and rotating themed scenes greet you at the door. Once on the grounds, you can sample a full slate of ticketed activities, including straw bale and corn mazes, pony rides, train rides, apple blasters and fishing at Orchard Lake. Evening programming includes the family-friendly Hayride to the Witch’s House, as well as Autumn Moon Hayrides with a campfire, cider and marshmallows and a scarier haunted Harvest Hayride.

Scenic Schuylkill Century

Where : Starts at AIM Academy; seven different possible routes

: Starts at AIM Academy; seven different possible routes When : Sunday, Sept. 13, starts from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 13, starts from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. How much: Registration $64 online, $69 at the event

For more than 25 years, this casual cycling event has offered multiple routes that range from easier trail loops to longer, more challenging courses for experienced cyclists. This year, riders can choose from seven routes, including seven new ones, through river trails, suburban roads, historic sites and the countryside, ranging from a family-friendly ride to a full 100-mile century. Participants are supported with clearly marked cue sheets, rest stops, bike marshals, and on-route assistance, including stocked rest stations. A festive finish-line gathering includes pizza as well as the satisfaction of completing your chosen course.

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders: Eagles Home Opener

We’re back, baby! The Birds open their 2026 campaign at home against NFC East rival Washington, looking to defend back-to-back division titles and make another run at the chip! The Commanders arrive with Jayden Daniels back at quarterback after an elbow injury cut his 2025 season short and kept him out of both games against Philly. But no matter what they say about Washington’s talented young QB, we’re riding with Jalen Hurts. Go Birds!

Wellness

Root 2 Fruit Festival

Where : Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St.

: Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St. When : Saturday, Sept. 12, noon – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 12, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

There are too few places to just breathe in a big city. The duo behind Forbidden Fruit is working to make holistic healing, creativity and wellness more accessible. The festival blends movement, music and education through a day of experiences including yoga and fitness sessions, guided meditation, live performances, creative activities and workshops. A curated marketplace features wellness, food, art and retail vendors, along with family-friendly activities.

Music

‘Mitridate, re di Ponto’

You knew Mozart was a musical genius, but if you’re a casual fan, you may not have known he composed “Mitridate, re di Ponto,” his first major operatic achievement, when he was just 14. Opera Philadelphia gives the rarely staged work its Philadelphia premiere in a new production. Set in the ancient kingdom of Pontus, the story follows an embattled royal family contending with political intrigue, betrayal and the king and his two sons’ love for the same woman. Music director Corrado Rovaris leads the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and a cast including Lawrence Brownlee, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Meredith Wohlgemuth and Brenda Rae.

Charli xcx: Music Fashion Film Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. How much: $164.50 and up

British singer-songwriter charli xcx’s sixth studio album “Brat” earned her three Grammy Awards, cementing her status at the center of contemporary dance pop. In 2026, she released “Music, Fashion, Film,” working with longtime collaborators A.G. Cook and Finn Keane. True to the album title, Charli is increasing her fashion presence, most recently as a Saint Laurent muse at the 2026 Met Gala. She’s on tour in support of the release, stopping in Philly with a high-concept production and plenty of catalog to draw from.

Breakaway Music Festival

Where : Festival Grounds at Subaru Park, 2501 Seaport Dr., Chester, Pa.

: Festival Grounds at Subaru Park, 2501 Seaport Dr., Chester, Pa. When : Friday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 12, 4 p.m. – midnight

: Friday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 12, 4 p.m. – midnight How much: $25 and up

Get ready to rave at the two-day EDM fest featuring globally known DJs and producers across house, techno, bass and pop crossover. Headliners include Tiësto, Marshmello, SOFI TUKKER, ISOxo, KREAM, Layton Giordani, Whethan and Deathpact, with a stacked lineup of up- and-comers. Years after its 2013 debut, Breakaway is expanding to new U.S. cities in 2027, including Tampa and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Ray LaMontagne – Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour

Ray LaMontagne is revisiting his breakthrough 2004 debut album, “Trouble,” which includes signature tracks like “Jolene,” “Trouble,” and “Hold You in My Arms,” and remains a defining release in modern Americana and folk-rock. LaMontagne, who won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 2011 for “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise,” released his ninth studio album, “Long Way Home,” in 2024. LaMontagne briefly collapsed on stage recently due to heat-related dehydration but has recovered to continue his tour, which comes through Philly on Saturday.

Bella Kay: The Reckless Tour

Where : Theater of the Living Arts, 334 South St.

: Theater of the Living Arts, 334 South St. When : Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. How much: $53 and up

Rising Gen Z indie-pop singer-songwriter Bella Kay broke through in 2025 with her viral debut single “The Sick,” and debut EP, “sick to my stomach.” Her momentum carried into 2026 with a run of guitar-driven releases, including “iloveitiloveitiloveit,” which reached No. 2 on the U.K. singles chart, and “Promise?,” followed by her debut full-length album, and full-length debut “My Reckless Abandon.” After opening for Mon Rovîa on her first North American tour last year, she’s now headlining her own Reckless Tour, which comes to Philly at the TLA.