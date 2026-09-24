Delaware

Horror Fest Film Festival

Where : Theatre N, 221 W. 10th St., Wilmington, Del.

: Theatre N, 221 W. 10th St., Wilmington, Del. When : Thursday, Sept. 24 – Monday, Sept. 28

: Thursday, Sept. 24 – Monday, Sept. 28 How much: $15–$150

Horror comes to Delaware for a four-day festival with more than 100 feature and short films, spanning slasher, thriller and supernatural horror from creators around the world. The festival pairs screenings with filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, networking events, student showcases and audience awards. It follows a long tradition of grassroots horror festivals that gained momentum in the early aughts, including Utah’s HorrorFest International and similar genre fests across the U.S.

New Jersey

Gorillaz: The Mountain Tour

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Sunday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. How much: $72 and up

Created in 1998 by Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz first broke through with animated characters — Murdoc, Noodle and Russel — on their 2001 debut, featuring hits like “Clint Eastwood.” Across more than two decades and several acclaimed albums, including “Demon Days,” “Plastic Beach” and “Cracker Island,” they built a reputation for genre-fluid collaborations from De La Soul and MF DOOM to Elton John, Bad Bunny and Tame Impala. Their 2026 release “The Mountain” continues that trend with appearances by Dennis Hopper, Anoushka Shankar, Yasiin Bey and Black Thought. The band comes through South Jersey on Sunday.

Special Events

Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Sept. 27

: Through Sunday, Sept. 27 How much: Various prices

Festivals? We talkin ‘bout festivals? Yup, the fall season starts with more than a dozen festivals from South Street to Main Street, celebrating neighborhoods and various cultures from India to Nigeria.

Haunted House Openings

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Nov. 1

: Through Sunday, Nov. 1 How much: Various prices

Fall brings both harvest and spooky seasons. The region’s haunted houses are now open for business, most through Halloween and beyond.

Valley of Fear: It’s their 36th year; organizers of the Bucks County attraction say this is the biggest production yet

Lincoln Mill Haunted House: The Manayunk attraction claims to be haunted, for real

Pennhurst Asylum: Nationally rated creepy space in Chester County with four different themes

Haunted Hayride & Bates Motel: Another nationally ranked scare spot in Glen Mills, Pa.

New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival

Where : New Hope-Solebury High School, 190 W. Bridge St., New Hope, Pa.

: New Hope-Solebury High School, 190 W. Bridge St., New Hope, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. How much: $5

One of Bucks County’s longest-running fall arts events, now in its 32nd year, the annual fest solidifies New Hope’s reputation as a supportive hub for artists. Organized by the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce, the outdoor juried show brings together more than 160 artists working across disciplines including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass and photography. Beyond the booths, the weekend is a full festival experience with live music, artist demonstrations, children’s art activities and a rotating lineup of food vendors.

The Declaration’s Journey: A Convening on the International Legacy

Where : Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St.

: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St. When : Friday, Sept. 25, 8:50 a.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m.

: Friday, Sept. 25, 8:50 a.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m. How much: Free with registration for in-person attendance and online viewing; luncheon is sold-out both days

It’s been 250 years since the Declaration of Independence became a document that provided civic infrastructure for a new nation. This two-day conference explores how that agreement spread worldwide. The Museum of the American Revolution presents “The Declaration’s Journey: A Convening on the International Legacy,” an exhibition with more than 120 artifacts and a public program exploring how the Declaration of Independence has been interpreted, challenged and used as inspiration. Local, national and international scholars are on hand to provide their perspectives.

Puerto Rican Day Parade

Where : Parade starts at Logan Square

: Parade starts at Logan Square When : Sunday, Sept. 27, 12:30–3 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 27, 12:30–3 p.m. How much: Free; pay as you go

Organized by Concilio, the Council of Spanish-Speaking Organizations, the annual parade dates back to 1964, when it was first launched as part of a broader Puerto Rican Week festival. More than six decades later, the event continues that mission with 1,500 marchers, including traditional bomba and plena rhythms, school groups, community organizations and cultural performers on the Parkway.

Arts & Culture

The Addams Family: The Musical

Where : Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, Nov. 1

: Through Sunday, Nov. 1 How much: $45 and up

Long before it became a Broadway musical, Charles Addams created “The Addams Family” in 1938 as a series of single-panel cartoons for The New Yorker. The black-and-white TV show only aired from 1964 to 1966; it took off, cementing the “creepy” and “kooky” family’s place in pop culture with its iconic theme and sly humor. Multiple TV and film adaptations followed, and with their success, a musical was inevitable. “The Addams Family: The Musical” heads to the Walnut Street Theatre for a six-week run, with several themed nights, including a discounted Halloween night show.

Coltrane 100

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Tuesday, Oct. 20

: Through Tuesday, Oct. 20 How much: Various prices

John Coltrane would have turned 100 this year, and the city is celebrating with Coltrane 100, a series of performances, talks, exhibitions and screenings. WHYY’s Peter Crimmins details the events and Coltrane’s Philadelphia history here. On Friday night, Isaiah Collier, viewed as one of Coltrane’s heirs apparent, will play a pay-as-you-wish concert at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Other events this weekend: Cedar Walton’s daughter Cedra Walton hosts a multiday event at West Philly’s Atelier Gallery, musicians Reggie Workman, Andrew Cyrille and Odeon Pope discuss working with Coltrane, a Saturday reception previews a Coltrane exhibit, and the Marilyn Crispell and Tyshawn Story Duo perform at the Mandell Theater on Sunday.

Fleurs de Villes: The Golden Age

Where : Lynnewood Hall, 920 Spring Ave.

: Lynnewood Hall, 920 Spring Ave. When : Friday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 24 How much: $30.50 adult admission; add-on tiered tickets include box lunch

Philadelphia was a prominent Gilded Age city, with mansions still standing from North Broad Street to the Main Line. One of them was Lynnewood Hall, built for the Widener family in 1899. The 110-room estate hasn’t been open to the public in 80 years, but now, fans of the era can celebrate with a new floral exhibition inspired by the HBO show “The Gilded Age.” It’s part of the international Fleurs de Villes series known for staging floral installations in major cities. Alongside the floral displays, the experience includes live design demonstrations, audience voting and add-on preservation tours celebrating the era and the lavish homes that came with it.

Horsegirl and Cowdaddy

Where : The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.

: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St. When : Through Sunday, Oct. 4

: Through Sunday, Oct. 4 How much: $28–$89

The Wilma Theater opens its 2026–2027 season with a world premiere. “Horsegirl & Cowdaddy,” written by DJ Hills, presented in conjunction with New York’s Soho Rep, centers on a trans woman in her 30s who lives a routine life with her father in rural Pennsylvania until she falls in love with a teacher. Directed by Adil Mansoor and featuring Wilma artistic director Lindsay Smiling as Cowdaddy, the production includes talkbacks, affinity nights and “Pay What You Willma” performances.

Listening With Your Eyes: A Moe Brooker Retrospective

Where : Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave. When : Sunday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 17, 2027

: Sunday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 17, 2027 How much: $10–$15; children are free, WHYY members get $2 off admission.

Artist Moe Brooker lived and worked in Philadelphia until he died in 2022. Jazz, especially bebop and African American style and traditions, deeply influenced him. As a member of Recherche, an African American artists’ collective, he sought to inspire and advocate for young artists of color. The exhibition brings together five decades of paintings, sculptures, weavings, sketchbooks and personal materials, offering the first comprehensive look at an artist who also spent decades inspiring and teaching other artists.

Screen & Table: Fletcher Street Stables

Where : Out West, 5127 Walnut St.

: Out West, 5127 Walnut St. When : Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. How much: $39.19

Black-owned coffeeshop Out West hosts “Screen & Table: A Screening of Fletcher Street” at its West Philly location. The Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, which inspired the 2021 Netflix film “Concrete Cowboy,” has mentioned young riders in North Philly for decades. A screening of a new documentary on the group is followed by a live Q&A featuring club members and founder Muhammad Abdul-Hadi, along with themed food inspired by the Fletcher Street community.

Museum of the Philadelphian

Where : 454 E. Girard Ave.

: 454 E. Girard Ave. When : Saturday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 1

: Saturday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 1 How much: Free via timed registration

The Museum of the Philadelphian opens as a temporary, tongue-in-cheek “micro museum” dedicated to “significant” moments in the city’s lore. Curated by Brian Adoff, the museum contributes to the city’s reputation of gritty independence as he repurposed a former office space for his own pop-up. Exhibits, artifacts and interactive elements reference everything from the city’s sports fanaticism to its resident “chicken man” and are meant to be explored in less than a half hour. Yeah, it’s odd, but we believe that’s the whole point. Read more here.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Founded in San Francisco in 1982 by choreographer Alonzo King, LINES Ballet makes its Philadelphia debut. The troupe is known for expanding on classical technique through collaborations with composers and musicians across jazz, classical and experimental genres. This performance features music by Grammy-winning bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding on “LEGACY” and the music of Alice Coltrane on “Ode to Alice Coltrane.”

Salsa Sunday

Where : Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin St.

: Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin St. When : Sunday, Sept. 28, 3–8 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 28, 3–8 p.m. How much: Free

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and Bok Bar is turning its South Philly rooftop into an all-ages open-air Latin dance social. Deejays Big George and VSpice play salsa, bachata and other Latin genres during a free beginner lesson. After that, the floor opens up for social dancing. No preparation or experience necessary — just show up, learn a few steps and dance!

Kids

CRASSH_ Babies 2.0

Where : Icebox Project Space Gallery, 1400 N. American St.

: Icebox Project Space Gallery, 1400 N. American St. When : Saturday, Sept. 26, Sunday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 26, Sunday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. How much: Pay what you can: $5–$50

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival winds down with an interactive performance designed for infants and young children. Created by the Portuguese collective WeTumTum, the award-winning project has toured extensively across Europe, exploring everyday routines through rhythm and sound using everything from voices to PVC tubes and household objects. The 45-minute interactive show invites audience participation and is best recommended for children 7 and under, with their parents and guardians, of course.

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through October

: Through October How much: Various prices

No, it’s not October quite yet, but close enough for the first round of German-inspired celebrations. And speaking of first rounds, beer is a big part of them.

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company Oktoberfest: Four weeks of Oktoberfest in Germantown

Manayunk Oktoberfest: This Oktoberfest comes with stein-holding and best-dressed contests

Evil Genius Oktoberfest: Your ticket comes with a branded stein

Oktoberfest at Yards: The expansive indoor/outdoor fest also includes a complimentary stein AND beer with ticket

Hoagie Throwdown 2026

Where : Other Half Brewing, 1002 Canal St.

: Other Half Brewing, 1002 Canal St. When : Sunday, Sept. 27, noon to 4 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 27, noon to 4 p.m. How much: $38.75–$63.75

The folks over at the “Delicious City” podcast return for a second year of competition pitting more than 20 local chefs, delis and restaurants against each other to create the city’s best hoagie. Attendees sample everything from classic Italian sandwiches to more experimental takes before voting for an overall hoagie champion. But it’s not just food, the event includes live professional wrestling matches, local craft beers, vendor pop-ups and merch. It’s a quirky combo, but that’s what keeps Philly events interesting.

Outdoors

Delaware River Festival

Where : Penn’s Landing, Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J.

: Penn’s Landing, Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. How much: Free

Philadelphia and Camden combine for a shared celebration of the Delaware River, featuring ferry rides, pedal boats, museum access, interactive exhibits, live demonstrations and hands-on environmental activities. The festival grew from previous river-centered events: Pennsylvania Coast Day, which began in 2002, and Camden’s River Day, launched in 2016. Today, the event continues the original mission by offering access to sites like the Independence Seaport Museum, encouraging visitors to move between both cities and deepen their knowledge and appreciation of the shared waterway.

Music

Philadelphia Orchestra Opening Night

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. How much: $103.04 and up

The Philadelphia Orchestra opens its 127th season with its annual opening-night gala concert led by music and artistic director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conducting Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Opening Night is followed immediately by three days of concerts focused on Bernstein and Brahms, kicking off a season that has classical and pop offerings and celebrates the Kimmel Center’s 25th anniversary.

Willie Nelson and Family with Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts

Where : Highmark Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: Highmark Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. How much: $62.15 and up

Outlaw country icon Nelson, 93, defined the genre with landmark albums like “Red Headed Stranger” and “Stardust” in the ‘70s. He released new material in the 2020s, including “A Beautiful Time,” which earned a Grammy for Best Country Album. After his work with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Young built a solo catalog defined by classics including “Harvest,” “After the Gold Rush,” and “Rust Never Sleeps.” Now, they’ll share a stage in Philadelphia with opener Ty Myers, ahead of their appearance at next week’s Farm Aid Festival.

Sex Pistols

The Sex Pistols only made one studio album, but fortunately for them, it was groundbreaking. Their 1977 release “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols” set the stage, literally, for the rock/punk revolution to come. Though former frontman Johnny Rotten is now doing his own thing, a lineup featuring original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, joined by vocalist Frank Carter, is performing the album in full on a 2026 tour.

LP: All Is Not Lost Tour

Where : Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. How much: $53.61

Laura Pergolizzi, the performer known as LP, brings the All Is Not Lost Tour to Philly. In 2016, their hit single “Lost on You” topped the charts in more than a dozen countries. But they started as a songwriter, penning hits for artists including Rihanna, Cher, Christina Aguilera and the Backstreet Boys. Her eighth studio album, “Room 12,” was released earlier this month, led by the single “Shelly.”

Haverford Township Music Festival

Where : Eagle and Darby Roads, Havertown, Pa.

: Eagle and Darby Roads, Havertown, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 2; first concert starts at noon, last starts at 4:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 2; first concert starts at noon, last starts at 4:30 p.m. How much: Free; pay as you go

The one-day community music festival features diverse performances on two stages by 16 artists, including Grammy nominee Shannon McNally, Wesley Stace and the Demolition String Band. The festival includes a dedicated kids zone, food trucks, a beer garden and local vendors.

Pops in the Pavilion: Leslie Odom, Jr.

Philly native and Tony- and Grammy-winning performer Leslie Odom Jr., best known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” joins the Philly Pops for the annual scholarship fundraiser at Finneran Pavilion. The performance also kicks off Villanova’s performing arts season and its fall lineup that includes student productions and special guest artist appearances.

Up Next

While we usually stick with the weekend, we couldn’t deny a happy Eagles-loving couple the chance to get married before the Eagles’ Monday Night Football game on Oct. 26. And, they’re playing the Cowboys! Yes, we mean legally married, with the rings, ceremony, food, beer and even money toward the honeymoon all covered. The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The “Lose Control” singer comes to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, Oct. 10 with St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

The event sold out last year. Get a jump on women’s basketball as Unrivaled returns to Philly, just after Valentine’s Day.