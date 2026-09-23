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Philadelphia is commemorating what would be John Coltrane’s 100th birthday with a week of concerts, talks, film screenings and poetry readings, many of which highlight the jazz musician’s deep ties to the city.

Coltrane was born Sept. 23, 1926 in Hamlet, North Carolina, and grew up in High Point, living in the southern city through high school. But for most of the 1950s, he lived in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The house where he lived fell into disrepair over the years. It is now being restored as a museum and community cultural center.

Coltrane spent his 20s in Philadelphia, learning and exploring his musical art. He moved to New York City in 1958 but continued playing here often, hiring Philadelphia players for tours and recordings. He died of liver cancer on Long Island in 1967 at age 40.

For fans of jazz, Coltrane’s transcendental approach to music has made him a revered figure.

“It ruined me, in a good way,” said Anyabwile Love, professor of Black studies at Philadelphia Community College, who first heard Coltrane’s music at 17.

“There’s one poet that I interviewed years ago, and he said the first time he heard Coltrane he had to leave the venue,” he said. “It was a live performance and he said he sat there and watched Coltrane reconstruct the universe. He had to go outside to get some air.”

Love will be leading a discussion as part of Ars Nova Workshop’s “Coltrane 100,” a series of concerts and speaking engagements held this week in Coltrane’s name. Among the performers are the Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, the Sun Ra Arkestra, Odeon Pope, Terri Lynne Carrington and Tyshawn Sorey with Marilyn Crispell. Ars Nova Workshop will continue to program Coltrane-related events for the next 12 months.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Mann Center and LOVE Park, among others, are also celebrating Coltrane with activities.

What of those listeners not drawn to jazz, for whom a 20-minute saxophone solo can feel impenetrable or worse? What can Coltrane mean to them?

“If there’s something you don’t understand, you have to go humbly to it,” Coltrane told interviewer Frank Kofsky in 1966. “You open your mind. You absorb. You’ve got to be quiet. You’ve got to be still to do this.”