Delaware

‘Don Giovanni’

OperaDelaware’s 2026-27 season opens with a classic story written in 1787. The opera follows the nobleman Don Giovanni as he manipulates and mistreats the people around him until a supernatural reckoning arrives. Directed by Haley Stamats and conducted by Joshua Horsch, the production stars baritone Jonathan Bryan in the title role in a collaboration with Opera Baltimore.

Hip Hop Cultural Summit

Where : Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del.

: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

The fourth annual Hip Hop Cultural Summit at the Delaware Art Museum explores hip-hop’s long history as a vehicle for activism and social change. This year, graffiti takes center stage with Philadelphia’s Darryl “Cornbread” McCray, a pioneer of modern graffiti. Public Enemy co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Chuck D joins AllHipHop.com co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur for a fireside chat.

New Jersey

Steve Lacy: Oh yeah? Tour

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. How much: $44 and up

Steve Lacy brings his blend of R&B, funk, rock and pop to Camden on the Oh yeah? Tour, his first headlining run in four years. The former guitarist for The Internet broke through as a solo star with 2022’s “Bad Habit,” a No. 1 hit that helped “Gemini Rights” win a Grammy for best progressive R&B album. His latest release, “Oh yeah?,” was released this summer with features by SZA and Erykah Badu.

Voorhees Township Harvest Festival

Where : Voorhees Town Center, 2400 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, N.J.

: Voorhees Town Center, 2400 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, N.J. When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free admission and parking

Fall gets a family-friendly spin at the Voorhees Township Harvest Festival. The afternoon includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides, pumpkin decorating and a petting zoo, along with fire-prevention activations, live music, food trucks and vendors.

Special Events

35th Philadelphia Film Festival

Where : Multiple venues, including Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St.

: Multiple venues, including Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St. When : Thursday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 25

: Thursday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 25 How much: $75 and up for badges; individual screening tickets also available

The Philadelphia Film Festival marks its 35th anniversary with more than 140 screenings over 11 days. Screenings include award contenders, indie films and international cinema from filmmakers Pedro Almodóvar, Danny Boyle, Martin McDonagh, Mike Leigh and Hirokazu Kore-eda. Other highlights include Ava DuVernay’s “14th,” Dawn Porter’s “When a Witness Recants,” a new documentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat, and David and William Greaves’ “Once Upon a Time in Harlem.”

Festivals roundup

Where : Multiple locations

: Multiple locations When : Through Sunday, Oct. 18

: Through Sunday, Oct. 18 How much: Various prices

The forecast calls for jacket weather by this weekend, but don’t worry, there are a plethora of festivals to cozy up to. Here are our picks.

Halloween Events Roundup

Halloween is sneaking up on us… Get it? That means there are plenty of Halloween-themed events around town. There’s even one where you and your canine besties can socialize.

Play for Parks Celebration with Chill Moody

Where : John Welsh Memorial Fountain, West Fairmount Park

: John Welsh Memorial Fountain, West Fairmount Park When : Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. How much: Free

A West Philly native who’s a rapper, entrepreneur, city ambassador and man about town, Chill Moody brings his Moody’s Klubbhouse to West Fairmount Park, performing with a house band and special guests. The free event also includes food trucks and fireworks. It celebrates the Fair Play Campaign, which has raised $115 million for Philadelphia parks and outdoor programs.

2026 Barnes Art Ball

One of the most anticipated events on Philly’s social calendar is the annual Art Ball. This year, it celebrates Asian American artistry and draws inspiration from Barnes’s current “Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America” exhibit. The benefit includes after-hours gallery access and performances by KyoDaiko Drummers, DJs Yolo Ono, Musho and Hong Kwon, along with Alexander B. Shaw and his nine-piece band.

GOAToberFest

Where : Laurel Hill Cemetery West, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

: Laurel Hill Cemetery West, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 2-5 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2-5 p.m. How much: $85

These are real goats, not the athletes constantly being debated as greatest of all time. Thirteen goats are coming to GOAToberFest, with goat walks, a Halloween and Oktoberfest costume contest, fire pits and s’mores, a goat art raffle and cemetery tours among the activities. Dominique Lee hosts. Triple Bottom Brewing created a limited-edition PGP craft beer for the event, which is The Philly Goat Project’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Arts and culture

Countess Luann: LOVE Tour

“Real Housewives” fans, rejoice! Countess Luann de Lesseps is heading to the Philly ‘burbs for a show combining cabaret, comedy, music and stories from nearly two decades in reality television. The original “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member has turned TV notoriety into a touring cabaret. Her latest show features a Jovani fashion show and a new song, “To All the Boys.”

Quintessence Theatre: ‘Witch’

Where : Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave.

: Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave. When : Through Sunday, Oct. 25

: Through Sunday, Oct. 25 How much: $30-$65

It’s the right time of year for this one. When a charming devil comes to a quiet English village to bargain for its residents’ souls, Elizabeth Sawyer, an outcast labeled a witch, proves harder to tempt than the others. Jen Silverman adapted the Jacobean tragicomedy “The Witch of Edmonton” into this subversive stage play. You can also attend a one-night-only reading of the source material, part of Quintessence Theatre’s Elemental Recitation series.

#CHARLOTTESVILLE’

Where : Louis Bluver Theatre @ The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: Louis Bluver Theatre @ The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Through Sunday, Nov. 1

: Through Sunday, Nov. 1 How much: Pay what you decide

Priyanka Shetty flexes her writing and acting skills in this one-woman play based on the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. It carries the weight of the 100 firsthand interviews Shetty conducted along with court transcripts and news reports. Throughout the play, she brings activists, residents, students, lawyers, political leaders and white supremacists to the stage, examining the people behind racial violence and hatred in America.

‘Misery’

Where : Hedgerow Theatre Company, 64 Rose Valley Road, Media, Pa.

: Hedgerow Theatre Company, 64 Rose Valley Road, Media, Pa. When : Through Sunday, Nov. 1

: Through Sunday, Nov. 1 How much: $25 and up

First, it was a Stephen King book. Then the 1990 movie starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, which earned her an Oscar. And after that, the stage play. Hedgerow Theatre Company opens its 2026-27 season with William Goldman’s adaptation, directed by Catharine Slusar, featuring Emma Gibson and Bruce Graham as the leads.

Arts of India Festival

Where : Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Through Saturday, Nov. 14

: Through Saturday, Nov. 14 How much: Various prices

Penn Live Arts hosts this monthlong fest bringing together Indian and Indo-American music, dance, culture and art. The celebration includes a performance by vocalist TM Krishna, followed later in the month by a concert from the Arun Ramamurthy Trio and Rudresh Mahanthappa. November events include a free community day featuring the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and other artists, culminating with a musical brunch and artists’ panel.

Thomas Edison Film Festival: Film, Music & Community Activism

Where : The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St.

: The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St. When : Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.

: Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. How much: Free

Founded in 1981 as the Black Maria Film + Video Festival, the film fest celebrates films named for Thomas Edison’s pioneering film studio in West Orange, New Jersey. The Philadelphia program features three award-winning documentaries: “Leo: Keeping the Music Alive,” about West Philadelphia jazz promoter Leo Gadson; “Kaotic Drumline: Drumming with a Difference;” and “Grit,” which takes on aging. Black Buttafly performs.

‘The Black Hero’s Journey’

Where : Goldstein Gallery, Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center, 3420 Walnut St.

: Goldstein Gallery, Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center, 3420 Walnut St. When : Thursday, Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m. (exhibition on view through May 13, 2027)

: Thursday, Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m. (exhibition on view through May 13, 2027) How much: Free

Superheroes like T’Challa, Storm and Miles Morales get their just due in this exhibit, which traces the evolution of Black comic book characters. All-Negro Comics, the groundbreaking 1947 publication created by Philadelphia Tribune journalist Orrin C. Evans, gets its due as an inspiration. Generally recognized as the first comic book created entirely by Black writers and artists, it featured Ace Harlem, a Black detective, and Lion Man, a college-educated scientist. Thursday’s opening reception features a conversation with Emmy-winning host and comics advocate Christian Cooper and exhibit co-curator Chaz Howard.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours (POST): East of Broad

Where : Multiple locations: Artist studios east of Broad St. (Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Old City, South Philly & more)

: Multiple locations: Artist studios east of Broad St. (Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Old City, South Philly & more) When : Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct.18, noon – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct.18, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

The free, self-guided tour shifts east of Broad Street, with hundreds of artists and community partners opening their personal studios for a behind-the-scenes look at painting, ceramics, photography, mixed media, metalworking and more. Visitors can also find exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops, artist talks and receptions along the way. An online map of participating studios, with red balloons and posters, also marks the way.

Revolutionary Philadelphia: 1776

Where : Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St.

: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St. When : Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. How much: Museum admission; guided tour $10

Around these parts, it’s like 1776 happened yesterday. Well, actually, it was 250 years ago, but we’ll be celebrating that momentous year until the New Year. This weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution, costumed interpreters bring the city’s Revolutionary-era residents to life. You can haggle at an 18th-century market, meet artisans, hear neighbors debate whether to support the Revolution or remain loyal to the king, and take part in hands-on activities and guided walking tours. They say if you don’t know your history, you’re doomed to repeat it, so you may want to catch up.

WEIRDO Fest 2026

Where : Philadelphia Brewing Company, 2440 Frankford Ave.

: Philadelphia Brewing Company, 2440 Frankford Ave. When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Here’s one place where being called a weirdo is not pejorative. The free celebration takes over Philadelphia Brewing Company and the surrounding neighborhood with everything from modular synths and experimental music to roller-skating circus performers, puppets, aerial acts and a show by AWFUL Wrestling. There’s also the Midway of Weird, featuring artists and vendors, plus performances by ArcheDream for Humankind, Lard Dog & The Band of Shy, McDazzler, and others.

Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

Where : Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. When : Sunday, Oct. 18, noon – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, Oct. 18, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free

Live performances, cultural workshops and vendors highlight the 16th annual Indigenous People’s Day Celebration, a free afternoon honoring Indigenous culture and history. Co-hosted by Ollin Yoliztli Calmecac, the celebration brings the community together through music, art and educational programming while creating space to learn more about Indigenous traditions.

Food and drink

Scrapple & Apple Festival

Where : Reading Terminal, 1136 Arch St.

: Reading Terminal, 1136 Arch St. When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

You know it’s fall when this fest hits the calendar, celebrating two of Philly’s seasonal faves. Look for scrapple fries and apple butter from Down Home Diner, scrapple hush puppies from Fox & Son, an andouille scrapple breakfast po’boy from Beck’s Cajun Cafe, crispy scrapple and caramelized apple penovani from Saami Somi, and scrapple and apple fried lumpia from Tambayan. The festival also features Pennsylvania apple tastings, scrapple sculptures, cooking demonstrations and family-friendly activities.

Philly Coffee Festival

Coffee lovers, get in here! The third annual festival brings together local roasters, coffee makers and specialty shops for tastings, conversation and insight into the city’s evolving coffee scene. The lineup includes Mt. Zulu Coffee, known for its small-batch roasting and community focus, Black Lotus Coffee and Ellis Coffee, which has been around since 1854. Sample different beans and roasting styles while getting to know the people behind your favorite roast or coffee shop.

Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge

Where : Multiple participating bars

: Multiple participating bars When : Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct. 18 (also, Oct. 24-25), 11 a.m. start

: Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct. 18 (also, Oct. 24-25), 11 a.m. start How much: Pay as you go ($13-$19 per drink)

The seventh annual competition brings back reigning champion Añejo to defend its title against 18 newcomers and neighborhood favorites. They’ll try to land on top, along with contenders serving everything from classic Bloody Marys to new creations piled with seafood, smoked meats, pickled vegetables and Halloween-themed garnishes. Voters can sample the entries to choose their favorites for taste, spice and heat, atmosphere and creativity until the champ is decided.

Outdoors

Emerald City Weekend

Where : Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa. When : Friday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct.18, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct.18, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free – $35

The inaugural Emerald City Weekend is built around the new “Journey to Oz” illuminated fountain show. The weekend includes music from “The Wizard of Oz” played on Longwood’s 62-bell carillon, themed organ demonstrations, and Caribbean steel pan music from Terra Soul featuring Joseph Whitney.

Philly Bike Ride

Trade four wheels for two as the Philly Bike Ride returns for its fifth year, shutting down 20 miles of city streets to cars for an easygoing, noncompetitive ride through Philadelphia. Cyclists of different ages and experience levels are welcome. Rest stops, live entertainment and refreshments are set up along the route, with a festival at the finish featuring food trucks, live performances and a beer garden.

Comedy

Kathy Griffin: New Face, New Tour

Acerbic comedian Kathy Griffin has taken her lumps along the way to earning two Emmys and two Grammys. From battling cancer to trading barbs with President Donald Trump, she’s now back with a new attitude and, according to her, an updated face. We know she’ll find a way to make it all hilarious at her Keswick Theater show.

Music

Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds: Mutiny for the Masses 2026 Tour

Sturgill Simpson, the Grammy-winning, genre-fluid singer-songwriter and guitarist, brings his other persona, Johnny Blue Skies and the Dark Clouds, to Philadelphia. Simpson won a Grammy for 2016’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” then reinvented himself as JBS, releasing “Passage Du Desir” in 2024. His latest project, “Mutiny After Midnight,” released in March, is the second album under the Johnny Blue Skies name.

Oh He Dead

Washington, D.C.- based band Oh He Dead brings its mix of soul, funk, rock and R&B to Philadelphia stages, led by frontwoman CJ Johnson, whose powerhouse vocals are central to the group’s sound. The band is touring behind “Vertigo,” its fourth studio album, released earlier this year.

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of The Bee Gees

Sadly, eldest brother Barry Gibb is the only surviving member of the Bee Gees. But their legacy, writing hit songs for themselves and others, has earned them the tribute band treatment. Led by vocalist Todd Alsup and backed by a live band revisiting the music of Barry, Robin and Maurice, you can expect to hear “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin’” and “You Should Be Dancing,” at their near-Philly show, along with songs from artists they worked with, including Diana Ross, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Philly Music Fest: Owen Stewart, Nik Greeley, Sug Daniels, Roberta Faceplant & The Flying Vees

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. How much: $30

Five Philly acts spanning funk, soul, rock, folk and country appear together on one of the final shows at the Philly Music Fest. Owen Stewart, Nik Greeley & The Operators, Sug Daniels and Roberta Faceplant and The Flying Vees take the stage for one of nine showcases marking the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Jennifer Koh and Vijay Iyer

Where : Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. How much: $32

Grammy-winning violinist Jennifer Koh and composer-pianist Vijay Iyer open the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society’s 41st season with a program that moves from Bach to a world premiere. Iyer, a MacArthur fellow and four-time DownBeat jazz artist of the year, draws on jazz, classical music and the musical traditions of South Asia and West Africa, while Koh won a Grammy for her “Alone Together” project, which commissioned new works for solo violin during the pandemic.

Music at The East Falls Fest

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

East Falls gets a full day of live music as the neighborhood’s fall festival brings seven local acts to the stage, from Brazilian-influenced percussion with Batala Philly to funk guitarist Phunkyman, indie singer-songwriter Caroline Quinn and Philly-based Americana band Lazy Villains. The lineup also includes Rawk U, Jason Ager and Gun-Shy Butterfly, with food, vendors and family activities happening throughout the festival.

A Sacred Return: The Spiritual Legacy of John Coltrane

Where : Church of the Advocate, 1801 W. Diamond St. (entrance on Gratz St.)

: Church of the Advocate, 1801 W. Diamond St. (entrance on Gratz St.) When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. How much: $10 at the door

John Coltrane’s musical legacy returns to the church where he performed in 1966 as vocalist and flutist Ruth Naomi Floyd leads her quartet in “A Sacred Return.” Floyd is joined by pianist Aaron Graves, tenor saxophonist Abraham Burton, bassist Lee Smith and drummer Donovan Pope for new arrangements of Coltrane compositions alongside Floyd’s original works. The program also includes a moderated discussion with the musicians followed by an audience Q&A.

Little Big Town: For The Art Of It Tour

Little Big Town brings its For the Art of It Tour to Philadelphia, supporting “It’s a Dying Art,” the group’s 12th studio album that was released in August. The Grammy-winning quartet of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook has been together for more than 25 years, building a catalog that includes “Girl Crush,” “Pontoon” and “Boondocks.” The new album includes collaborations with Jason Isbell, Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley Monroe.

Beck

Beck is in Philadelphia supporting his first album in seven years, “Ride Lonesome.” The eight-time Grammy winner has spent more than three decades moving between folk, rock, hip-hop, funk and electronic music, with albums including “Odelay,” “Sea Change” and “Morning Phase.” His latest release reunites him with longtime producer Nigel Godrich, connecting his latest work to several chapters of Beck’s career.