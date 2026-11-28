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Tricia Agostini is dreading her PECO bill going up again next month.

The Chester resident works full time in business services, but struggles to afford her electricity bill alongside the rising cost of gasoline, food and other utilities.

Agostini picked up a shift as a poll worker during the recent election to cover a past-due balance on her PECO account, but worries she’ll fall behind again this winter. Her electric bills have recently totalled over $100 per month.

Capacity costs, or the costs of paying power plants to commit to producing electricity in the future, have risen precipitously, largely due to the increased demand forecast from data centers.

“All of these increases coming every which way, it’s hard to live,” Agostini said. The typical household’s PECO bill is set to rise by nearly $9 per month starting Tuesday, Dec.1.

The hike is due to an increase in the supply charge, or the portion of the bill that covers the costs of producing electricity, rather than PECO’s costs of distributing it to homes. The supply charge on PECO bills went up in June, by around $5 on the typical household bill.

Candice Womer, a PECO spokesperson, said the increase is driven by the regional market, not any individual utility, and that PECO does not profit from the increase.

“Our customers are frustrated, and we’re frustrated too,” she said. “We know this is really playing a big role in our customers’ budget.”

The increase is a result of a supply and demand crunch on the regional grid. Electricity usage is rising faster than new power plants are being built to produce it.

Capacity costs make up about 17% of the supply charge increase. Darryl Lawrence, Pennsylvania’s Consumer Advocate, sees the increase as “extremely significant.”

“Affordability is a huge issue right now across the entire utility world,” he said. “It’s not just the electric bill, it’s the natural gas heating bill, it’s water bills, wastewater bills. Every form of utility bill is accelerating.”