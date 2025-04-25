From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Following Pope Francis’s death Monday, a mural in North Philadelphia honoring his 2015 visit has taken on new meaning becoming a memorial, drawing mourners and faithful alike.

Nearly a decade ago, the pontiff came to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families where thousands of people gathered on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Mass. His message that day called for unity, love and a deep embrace of family and immigrant traditions.

Cesar Viveros, a Mexican artist who made his home in Philly more than two decades ago, was selected to design the 4,239-square-foot artwork across three walls on Saint Malachy School. He said he wanted to show the “diversity of what we consider family” through his design.

“When people look at this mural right now, they see family, they see union, they see compassion,” Viveros said. “And the message is more than that. Family, whatever it means for everyone, that’s the core of society and that’s where that’s what everything revolves around.”

Mural Arts founder and Executive Director Jane Golden said the piece is “quite universal” and “speaks to us now” almost 10 years later.

“They wanted to unveil the design on the stage the night that [the Pope] spoke to like 800,000 people along the Parkway,” Golden said. “And there we were that night on the stage and suddenly, in front of all these people, the stage goes dark and then this design is illuminated in such a huge way and then it goes out on CNN International, like all over the world they’re like, ‘Here in Philadelphia, the home of 4,000 murals.’ Even now, I’m reliving it.”

Spanning more than 150 panels, the mural unfolds in three sweeping sections that pay tribute to the Pope’s historic visit while symbolizing the Holy Trinity. Families with various backgrounds are also depicted through the piece’s core theme: “Love is Our Mission: The Family Fully Alive.”

“I think that Cesar’s design in a way reflected not only his love of the Pope and his respect for the Pope, but also his own journey coming to this country and how important it is to be surrounded by love and empathy and respect and an openness and all the things that really the Pope represented,” Golden said.