Pope in Philly

Pope Francis mural in North Philadelphia offers chance to reflect on ‘all he brought to the world’ following his death

“When people look at this mural right now, they see family, they see union, they see compassion,” mural designer Cesar Viveros said.

Mural of Pope Francis and child on the facade of Saint Malachy School

On the facade of Saint Malachy School at 11th and West Thompson Streets, a mural commemorating Pope Francis's historic visit to Philadelphia in 2015 connects people to the memory of that historic day and the messages he delivered. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Following Pope Francis’s death Monday, a mural in North Philadelphia honoring his 2015 visit has taken on new meaning becoming a memorial, drawing mourners and faithful alike.

Nearly a decade ago, the pontiff came to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families where thousands of people gathered on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Mass. His message that day called for unity, love and a deep embrace of family and immigrant traditions.

Cesar Viveros, a Mexican artist who made his home in Philly more than two decades ago, was selected to design the 4,239-square-foot artwork across three walls on Saint Malachy School. He said he wanted to show the “diversity of what we consider family” through his design.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“When people look at this mural right now, they see family, they see union, they see compassion,” Viveros said. “And the message is more than that. Family, whatever it means for everyone, that’s the core of society and that’s where that’s what everything revolves around.”

Mural designer Cesar Viveros in front of mural
Mural designer Cesar Viveros connected themes of immigration, compassion, and the Catholic faith through his piece spread across the facade of Saint Malachy School at 11th and West Thompson Streets. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Mural Arts founder and Executive Director Jane Golden said the piece is “quite universal” and “speaks to us now” almost 10 years later.

“They wanted to unveil the design on the stage the night that [the Pope] spoke to like 800,000 people along the Parkway,” Golden said. “And there we were that night on the stage and suddenly, in front of all these people, the stage goes dark and then this design is illuminated in such a huge way and then it goes out on CNN International, like all over the world they’re like, ‘Here in Philadelphia, the home of 4,000 murals.’ Even now, I’m reliving it.”

Mural of several people on the facade of Saint Malachy School
On the facade of Saint Malachy School at 11th and West Thompson Streets, a mural commemorating Pope Francis’s historic visit to Philadelphia in 2015 connects people to the memory of that historic day and the messages he delivered. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Spanning more than 150 panels, the mural unfolds in three sweeping sections that pay tribute to the Pope’s historic visit while symbolizing the Holy Trinity. Families with various backgrounds are also depicted through the piece’s core theme: “Love is Our Mission: The Family Fully Alive.”

“I think that Cesar’s design in a way reflected not only his love of the Pope and his respect for the Pope, but also his own journey coming to this country and how important it is to be surrounded by love and empathy and respect and an openness and all the things that really the Pope represented,” Golden said.

Related Content

“Every time I’ve been there this week, there have been other people there,” Golden said. “Yesterday, there were people who came and they were lighting candles in front … I was thinking and reflecting on it and I thought it would be really nice to mark that occasion because of his passing and you feel it’s a way to hold on to him and all he brought to the world and to that moment in Philadelphia.”

The news of the Pope’s death shocked the world, including Viveros, who said it was the first thing he saw on his phone that morning. He said it made him reflect on the Pope’s teachings during his visit about immigration and how it related to him starting his life anew in America.

“It was so hard to start a new life,” Viveros said. “You don’t speak the language. You don’t know the way around … It’s terrifying to start a new life in a foreign country, but you do it because you need to do it. It’s not a luxury …The Pope made emphasis on that, like open your arms, and then just let them be here and they will prove [to] you they come to work. They come to work harder than anybody else because that’s the mentality of immigrants.”

Mural designer Cesar Viveros in front of mural
Mural designer Cesar Viveros connected themes of immigration, compassion, and the Catholic faith through his piece spread across the facade of Saint Malachy School at 11th and West Thompson Streets. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Viveros met Pope Francis on stage on the Parkway, where the pontiff signed a piece of the mural, a moment etched not only in his memory, but in his daughter’s as well.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“Far in the distance I hear this little tiny voice saying ‘Daddy, that’s my daddy, daddy…’ She was so excited looking at me, you know, an immigrant coming with nothing to this country and then making myself a position as a muralist and other kind[s] of media,” Viveros said. “I wanted to believe that I have a voice. Just like everybody else, we should be recognized.”

Close up view of mural on the facade of Saint Malachy School
On the facade of Saint Malachy School at 11th and West Thompson Streets, a mural commemorating Pope Francis’s historic visit to Philadelphia in 2015 connects people to the memory of that historic day and the messages he delivered. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

He said he can look at the mural with a sense of pride having more than 2,700 people work on the piece, which held the Guinness World Record for “Most Contributions to a Painting by Numbers.” The piece also honors his wife, Ana Guissel Palma, who died three years after the mural’s completion.

“I just could see through her eyes that she really enjoyed it,” Viveros said. “She enjoyed it so much because it represents so much about part of the culture where we come from … I hope this mural lasts and speaks to other people too.”

  • Mural of praying boy on the facade of Saint Malachy School
    On the facade of Saint Malachy School at 11th and West Thompson Streets, a mural commemorating Pope Francis's historic visit to Philadelphia in 2015 connects people to the memory of that historic day and the messages he delivered. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Full view of Mural on the facade of Saint Malachy School
    On the facade of Saint Malachy School at 11th and West Thompson Streets, a mural commemorating Pope Francis's historic visit to Philadelphia in 2015 connects people to the memory of that historic day and the messages he delivered. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Mural signed by Pope Francis
    Pope Francis signed a portion of the mural depicting Julie, a young girl with Down Syndrome, during his visit to Philadelphia in 2015. (Courtesy of Sabina Pierce)
  • Pope Francis signing mural during visit to Philadelphia
    Pope Francis signed a portion of the mural depicting Julie, a young girl with Down Syndrome, during his visit to Philadelphia in 2015. (Courtesy of Bradley Maule.)
  • Mural of Julie, a young girl with Down Syndrome, in Philadelphia signed by Pope Francis
    The left most portion of the mural depicting Julie, a young girl with Down Syndrome, was signed by Pope Francis during his visit to Philadelphia in 2015. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Holy Trinity mural in Philadelphia
    The Holy Trinity is represented throughout the mural. The Alpha and Omega symbols represent God. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Holy Trinity mural in Philadelphia
    The Holy Trinity is represented throughout the mural. The lamb represents Jesus Christ. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Holy Trinity mural in Philadelphia
    The Holy Trinity is represented throughout the mural. The dove represents the Holy Spirit. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate