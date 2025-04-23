From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ten years before his death Monday, Pope Francis shut down Philadelphia with a historic visit to the Parkway, where hundreds of thousands flocked and freeways were closed in all directions.

That is when Lee Arnold, then the director of the Historic Society of Pennsylvania, armed with a company credit card, bought as many tchotchkes as he could find from street vendors.

“Everybody wanted a token to remember this visit, whether they were Catholic or not,” said Programs Coordinator Selena Austin.“This was a massive deal that he came to our city. The theme of the World Meeting of Families that year centered around love. So how fitting was it for it to be in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love.”