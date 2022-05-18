Senior living, hotel to replace St. Charles Borromeo Seminary

Main Line Health plans to redevelop a 73-acre seminary in Wynnewood to build a health and wellness campus of senior living facilities, a hotel, and medical offices over the next 10-12 years.

The campus will be on the site of St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, which dates back to the 19th century and hosted Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II. The seminary will move to a site by Gwynedd Mercy University in 2024. After a 2016 lawsuit with another developer that ended with a settlement, Main Line Health bought the site in 2019 for $43.5 million.

Part of the reason Main Line Health needed the campus is because nearby Lankenau Medical Center is outgrowing its space, said JoAnn Magnatta, a senior vice president at Main Line Health who has overseen the operations of its facilities for more than 20 years.

“In recent years, we’ve developed the Lankenau Heart Pavilion. That is completely filled at this point in time,” she said. “Within the past two years … we’ve tripled the size of our [emergency department.] And within the first three months, that space was completely filled … we’re experiencing growth there that we know we need to address.”