Haverford bans plastic bags as more Main Line communities look to do the same

Just months after the statewide preemption meant to block plastic regulations expired, more suburban communities like those on the Main Line are moving ahead with their own plastic bag bans.

The Haverford Township Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance in an 8 to 1 vote heavily restricting the distribution and usage of plastic bags, plastic beverage stirrers, and plastic straws.

Starting January 2023, businesses located within the township will no longer be allowed to provide customers with single-use plastic carry-out bags and stirrers. Plastic straws at commercial establishments will only be available by request.

The main purpose of the limitations, which were passed Monday night, is to help reduce the amount of plastic waste piling up in the township, further contributing to the climate crisis, pollution, and the subsequent cleanup costs that fall on taxpayers.

“I think it’s no secret that at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year and this makes up about 80% of all marine debris that are found in our surface waters, too, I think even the deep sea sediments. So, marine species are ingesting, or they’re getting entangled by plastic debris. It’s causing severe injuries and sometimes death,” Commissioner Steve D’Emilio said.

D’Emilio, who also chose to retire Monday night, said he thinks the country should consider a “nationwide ban” on plastic bags in order to eliminate pollution. But for now, he values the municipal-level actions to lead the charge.

“It’s a scientific fact that microplastics are ending up in human beings. We’re digesting this. So I’m one of the few Republicans that recognizes that and I felt that you know what, I have to do my little action to maybe help,” D’Emilio said.

Failure to comply with the ban will lead to a written warning and additional violations could result in a fine of up to $500. Enforcement of the bans is a major factor in the success of such ordinances — Philadelphia just began enforcing its own regulations at the start of April.