Deadly Buena, New Jersey blast caused by explosives, investigators say

Authorities in Atlantic County said Tuesday that they have determined the cause of a house fire and explosion that killed four people earlier this month.

Investigators said the August 3 fire was sparked by an enormous amount of explosives found on the first floor of the home in Buena.

Police said hundreds of pounds of chemicals and materials used to make commercial-grade fireworks were found in and around the home, as well as in a vehicle parked outside.

Gas utilities have been ruled out as being an attributing factor, investigators said.