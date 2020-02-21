Woman vandalized Ocean County business with anti-Semitic graffiti, police say

An Ocean County woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly defacing a business with anti-Semitic graffiti, authorities say.

Police say Virginia Mailloux, 40, vandalized the B&B Tent and Party Rental property in Jackson. The business is Jewish-owned, according to a Jewish News Syndicate report.

Police found a swastika and other markings painted on the inside of a fence surrounding a dumpster, and “white power” was spray-painted on the side of a trailer that faced a wooded area on Feb. 13, Jackson Police Department Capt. Steven Laskiewicz said in a news release.

Authorities say multiple people were captured on surveillance footage leaving a vehicle on the property and walking to the area where the graffiti was found. Police identified Mailloux, a Jackson resident, from the video.

Detectives arrested Mailloux at her house on Thursday, charging her with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and trespassing. She was processed and released on a summons pending a future court appearance, authorities said.

At her residence, police observed spray-painted markings similar to those found at the business, and also paint splatter on the vehicle used, Laskiewicz said. The captain added that the paint color on the vehicle was also similar to the one found at the crime scene.

Police said they are working to identify a second person.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted about the incident on Thursday, writing: “I’m appalled by this act of anti-Semitism. Just this week, my Administration was in Lakewood working with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber to address security. We will hold those behind this responsible and rise above this hate.”