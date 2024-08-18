A New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in connection with an arson and antisemitic graffiti last year, authorities said.

Ocean County prosecutors said Ron Carr, 35, of Manchester Township was sentenced Friday on guilty pleas to arson, bias intimidation and criminal mischief. The seven-year, five-year and 18-month terms imposed for the convictions are to run concurrently.

In a news release, prosecutors said township police were called to the Pine Lake Park area in June 2023 and found 14 homes vandalized with spray paint that included some “Nazi symbolism.” The next day, emergency responders were called to a fire that destroyed one home and damaged three others.