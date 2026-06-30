Meet the Philly couple who had their wedding photos crashed by Croatian World Cup fans

Croatia played Ghana on Saturday in the city’s fifth group stage game of the tournament. Like the previous fixtures, each nation’s fans made their presence known to the city the day before.

After gathering at Con Murphy’s Irish Pub and Capriccio Cafe and Bar on the Ben Franklin Parkway, the thousands of Croatia fans from all over the world carried a 330-foot flag down to City Hall.

Bosko Katic, a Croatian native living in Dallas, was one of the people leading the fan procession as a “barjaktar,” or flag bearer. By the time he arrived at City Hall, he just wanted to find a place to rest for a moment after hours of waving a giant red and white checkered flag and playing a drum.

“I saw this beautiful building and I start walking towards there,” he said. “I see these bridesmaids and and groom and a bride walking, and I’m like, ‘Okay … do I do it or do I don’t do it?’”

He chose to do it, running up to the couple waving his flag and singing. Within seconds, hundreds of other soccer fans joined in.

Katic said Croatian weddings traditionally also have a “barjaktar,” who leads the singing and makes sure that every guest drinks some homemade “rakia” — fruit brandy.

The chanting outside City Hall switched from football songs to wedding ones.

“If you translate it word for word, it’s like saying, ‘Hey girl, come out. Hey girl, come out. We want to see you just for a moment. We want to see you. We want to kiss you. We want to hear your voice,’” Katic said, describing one of the songs.

They then shifted back to Croatia’s trademark fan celebration where everyone gets low and quiet, before exploding up in a craze.